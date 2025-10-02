Trinidad: Missing Chaguanas teacher found alive, claims life was under threat

On Monday, September 29, 2025, police officials safely recovered Maharaj at the Touchdown Hotel in St Helena, following a tip from a nearby resident who had spotted him alive and healthy.

Trinidad and Tobago: The 41-year-old teacher from Chaguanas, Trinidad and Tobago, Komal Maharaj, who went missing last week and was found three days later has revealed that he was hiding himself from someone as his life was in danger.

According to the information, on Monday, September 29, 2025, Komal Maharaj was found alive and healthy at the Touchdown Hotel in St Helena. Police officials received a tip from a nearby resident who had seen him, leading to his safe recovery.

Police claimed that the teacher, after being found alive, told them that, “My motive was not to give any tension to family and friends but the decision of hiding was necessary for me to save my life.”

The police questioned him about the person who had been threatening him, but he declined to provide any information about the individual, the duration of the threats, or the reasons behind them.

The senior police officials also confirmed to the Guardian media that the police officials and their security team located Maharaj on Monday and went directly to the place where he was hiding after some witnesses reported the officials of seeing him. They further said that they found him within three days of receiving his missing reports.

They further reported that they took Maharaj to the nearest medical facility for his checkup before putting him in custody for interrogation.

Authorities noted that this was the second time he had gone missing, with the first incident occurring in July 2024, when he was missing for at least four days, prompting a large-scale search effort by police and relatives.

It is said that in July, he was last seen at Price Plaza in Trinidad. After he was found, he claimed to have been kidnapped and taken to Venezuela, and was found alive around two weeks later in Cedros, where he went to ask for a mobile phone and contacted his family, who then called the police to report the same.

About the recent missing incident, witnesses reported seeing the teacher last Friday, walking towards the nearby savannah after leaving home. Another witness claimed to have seen Maharaj sitting on a bench at the savannah, appearing worried while on the phone.

The community felt very relieved upon hearing the senior official's statement that the 41-year-old teacher had been rescued. They were thankful that he was safe and unharmed. The public also commended the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) for their prompt and effective response.