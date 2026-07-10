Caribbean Airlines offers discounted Trinidad-Barbados fares this September

Caribbean Airlines has launched a limited-time fare promotion with one-way flights between Trinidad and Barbados from US$142, valid for selected travel dates in September 2026, inclusive of taxes.

Barbados: Caribbean Airlines is offering discounted one-way fares between Trinidad and Barbados for a limited period in September 2026, with tickets starting from US$142.

The airline is offering flights from Trinidad to Barbados from US$142, valid for travel between September 21 and 22, 2026. Travelers flying from Barbados to Trinidad can book one-way fares from US$162, with flights available between September 17 and 19, 2026.

According to the airline, the promotional Lite fares are one-way and are inclusive of taxes. “Lite fares are one-way inclusive of taxes and subject to availability. Conditions apply,” stated the airlines.

Caribbean Airlines is urging passengers to book in advance to secure the promotional fares and enjoy a great holiday between the two Caribbean locations. “From sun-soaked shores to vibrant island culture, plan your perfect getaway!,” shared the airlines via an official Facebook post.

Travelers visiting Barbados can enjoy beautiful white sand beaches, rich Bajan culture, and local cuisine. The island is known as the birthplace of rum, with the historic Mount Gay Rum distillery. It is also home to the UNESCO World Heritage Site in Bridgetown and its Garrison. Visitors can also explore Harrison’s Cave, enjoy fresh seafood, or relax along the island’s scenic coastline.

Trinidad is known for its blend of culture, nature, and history. It is home to the world’s largest natural asphalt deposit, Pitch Lake. It is also famous for the Caroni Swamp, where the island’s national bird Scarlet Ibis can be seen. The island also has beautiful beaches with yearly visits by the endangered leatherback turtles.