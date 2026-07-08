Caribbean Airlines launches three-day flash Sale on Trinidad–Orlando flights

Travellers can book discounted one-way fares between Trinidad and Orlando from July 7 to 9 for travel between July 13 and August 31, giving families more affordable options for summer holidays.

Trinidad and Tobago: Caribbean Airlines has announced a three-day flash sale on flights between Trinidad and Orlando, offering discounted one-way fares for summer travel.

The airline said that travellers can book flights from Trinidad to Orlando for fares starting US$338, while flights from Orlando to Trinidad start at US$262. This promotional service runs from July 7 to July 9, 2026 and the travel period is from July 13 to August 31, 2026.

Caribbean Airlines operates 4 weekly flights between the two destinations. The airline is promoting the offer as an opportunity for families and vacationers to enjoy Orlando during the school holidays. The trip will include access to theme parks, shopping, dining, and visit to other attractions.

Your Orlando Adventure Starts Here. School's out and adventure is calling! From thrilling theme parks and unforgettable attractions to shopping, dining and family fun — Orlando is the perfect summer escape, shared the airline via a Facebook post.

Tickets are available on all Caribbean Airlines booking channels. These include its official website - www.caribbean-airlines.com, reservation call centre, ticket offices, and approved travel agents.

The airline said that the advertised services are Lite fares for one-way travels and includes taxes. These are subject to availability. “Book now via all Caribbean Airlines channels. Conditions apply. Fares are lite, one-way inclusive of taxes and subject to availability,” further read the post.

Many people welcomed the news on social media, with several expressing their excitement about the discounted fares. One individual said, “Was thinking about going their with family for fun vacation, So excited to finally visit that too at lower price.”

Another person stated, “I had no plans of traveling for now but this discounted price has made me want to make plan and visit this new place as well.”