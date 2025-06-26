EXCLUSIVE: Cadacie James, 13, found alive after week-long abduction by known male in Guyana

Reports say the girl was held against her will in the man's house and was found yesterday.

Guyana: In a shocking development, a male from East Coast Demerara was arrested over the alleged kidnapping of 13-year-old girl Cadacie James who was reported missing over a week ago in Guyana.

Reports claim that the girl was reportedly held in the man’s house against her will and was found yesterday. It is further being alleged that she was raped, beaten and trapped in the house of the man who is in his 40s.

Following the arrest, the male’s video is going viral on social media which shows him in handcuffs and being accompanied by police officials who found him and the girl in that residence.

According to a relative, the alleged perpetrator is known to the family of the victim Cadacie James, and he kidnapped her over a week ago. The relative added that he spoke to the family members and they are upset about the police’s handling of the situation.

“According to them, the police asked them to leave the station, and they felt like their concerns weren't being taken seriously. The family claims that the accused, Andre, is a police officer who works at the Pleasant Police Station and is known to them,” he added.

He continued to say that he is trying to obtain footage from the house where the girl was allegedly held captive. The house has cameras, and he hopes that the police will be able to obtain the footage and use it as evidence.

Meanwhile, the family alleges that the suspect had the 13-year-old girl in his custody for seven days during which time she was physically and sexually abused. They claim that the suspect would often visit their home and buy drinks from their family business, and that he would sometimes give the girl gifts.

The police officials have confirmed that they have arrested the suspect and the officer in charge has also assured that the matter is being taken seriously and they are waiting for further instructions. The officials said that the investigation will be handled by the Georgetown Police.