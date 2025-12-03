St Vincent and the Grenadines to launch first VAT-Free shopping day
The initiative aims to provide financial relief to Vincentian families during critical shopping periods.
Written by Monika Walker
Published
Updated
St. Vincent and the Grenadines: The newly elected government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines under the administration of Prime Minister Godwin Friday is set to deliver its first VAT-free shopping day on December 19, a promise that was one of the New Democratic Party’s (NDP) main campaign promises during the 2025 general elections.
Prime Minister Godwin Friday made the announcement on Tuesday evening during a press conference at the Administrative Complex.
Friday made the announcement following the swearing-in of the newly elected ministers on Tuesday evening, who comprise the St. Vincent and the Grenadines government elected in the November 27 general election.
On Monday morning, Friday acknowledged the delay of the VAT-free shopping day, noting that it could not take place due to the ongoing government transition, as the new ministers had not yet been sworn in.
The VAT-free shopping days were one of the NDP’s most prominent campaign promises during the election period, as the VAT-free days were designed to provide financial relief to Vincentian families during critical shopping periods.
The two specific VAT-free shopping days were promised to include the early August season as children are preparing to go back to school, the VAT -free shopping will help parents prepare for the school year, and another in December during the crucial Christmas shopping season.
Prime Minister Friday has assured citizens of St. Vincent and the Grenadines that the government is still committed to honoring all the promises made during the election period.
Author Profile
Monika Walker is a senior journalist specializing in regional and international politics, offering in-depth analysis on governance, diplomacy, and key global developments. With a degree in International Journalism, she is dedicated to amplifying underrepresented voices through factual reporting. She also covers world news across every genre, providing readers with balanced and timely insights that connect the Caribbean to global conversations.
Latest
- St Vincent and the Grenadines to launch first VAT-Free shopp...
-
Jamaican mother and elderly man charged for exploiting 14-ye...
-
Trinidad: Elderly woman found with throat slit, police probi...
-
Guyana: Health authorities dismiss claims of oxygen shortage...
-
Grenada announces major increase in winter flights for 2025–...