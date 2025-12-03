St Vincent and the Grenadines to launch first VAT-Free shopping day

The initiative aims to provide financial relief to Vincentian families during critical shopping periods.

St. Vincent and the Grenadines: The newly elected government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines under the administration of Prime Minister Godwin Friday is set to deliver its first VAT-free shopping day on December 19, a promise that was one of the New Democratic Party’s (NDP) main campaign promises during the 2025 general elections.

Prime Minister Godwin Friday made the announcement on Tuesday evening during a press conference at the Administrative Complex.

Friday made the announcement following the swearing-in of the newly elected ministers on Tuesday evening, who comprise the St. Vincent and the Grenadines government elected in the November 27 general election.

On Monday morning, Friday acknowledged the delay of the VAT-free shopping day, noting that it could not take place due to the ongoing government transition, as the new ministers had not yet been sworn in.

The VAT-free shopping days were one of the NDP’s most prominent campaign promises during the election period, as the VAT-free days were designed to provide financial relief to Vincentian families during critical shopping periods.

The two specific VAT-free shopping days were promised to include the early August season as children are preparing to go back to school, the VAT -free shopping will help parents prepare for the school year, and another in December during the crucial Christmas shopping season.

Prime Minister Friday has assured citizens of St. Vincent and the Grenadines that the government is still committed to honoring all the promises made during the election period.