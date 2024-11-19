St. Vincent and the Grenadines' 1st-ever Restaurant Week celebrates culinary excellence and culture

From farm-to-table gourmet experiences to street food safaris and a spectacular closing gala featuring renowned Chef James Cochran, Taste of Vincy is the ultimate celebration of flavors and culture.

St Vincent and the Grenadines: The exciting culinary journey in St Vincent and the Grenadines kicked off on November 17, 2024 with the highly anticipated first-ever Restaurant Week 2024. The journey will continue until November 23 featuring mouthwatering menus cocktails and vibrant activities.

The festival began with an opening reception at Ada Restaurant. Between November 18 and 22, 2024, a number of participating restaurants across the island are showing their special menus and cocktails.

The festival will continue on November 19 with Farm to Table Gourmet Dinner at Grenadine House from 7 pm to 9 30 pm. The tickets for the same will be available at the entry point outside the eatery.

On November 20, there will be a chef training session following which on November 21, individuals will get a chance to meet the visitors at the Cruise Ship Port during the visit to the cruise ship.

There will also be a Street Food Safari that will feature local food stalls and restaurants around Kingstown and the festival will culminate on November 23, 2024 with a grand Closing Gala ceremony at LaVue Hotel that will feature highlights from Chef James Cochran.

As this is the inaugural Restaurant Week being held in St Vincent and the Grenadines, an appeal was made for people across the island nation to support the local restaurants throughout this week and be part of the huge celebrations. People were also asked to take benefit of the huge discounts available across several restaurants on the island.

It is to be noted that the week of activities is running till November 23 as part of the observance for the Tourism Month.

The President of the St Vincent and the Grenadines Hotel and Tourism Association Isola Giddens noted that over thirty restaurants from across the nation are taking part in the Restaurant Week 2024 and she also encouraged the chefs to bring out their creativity with their menus during this week.

The complete schedule of Restaurant Week in St Vincent and the Grenadines is as follows:

November 17 – Opening Reception

November 18 – 22 – Participating Restaurants showcase their special menus and cocktails at individual places of business

November 19 – Farm to Table Gourmet Dinner at Grenadine House from 7 pm to 9 30 pm (tickets available)

November 20 – Chef Training Session

November 21 – Meet Our Visitors at the Cruise Ship Port during the visit of the cruise ship

November 22 – Street Food Safari featuring local food stalls and restaurants around Kingstown

November 23 – Closing Gala at LaVue Hotel, featuring highlights from Chef James Cochran (tickets available)