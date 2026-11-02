October floods cause EC$7.7 million in damage across St Vincent: PM Godwin Friday

An assessment revealed that 11 homes were destroyed after heavy rainfall triggered flooding and landslides across several communities on October 6.

St Vincent: Heavy rainfall that caused widespread flooding and landslides across Saint Vincent on Tuesday, October 6, 2026 has caused an estimated EC$7.7 million worth of damage.

Prime Minister Godwin Friday revealed the value of damages incurred by the nation concerning the flooding and landslides, in his Independence Address on October 27, 2026.

Friday gave his speech at the Independence Parade in Arnos Vale, three weeks after the event. Earlier he had stated that he would not comment until assessment teams have completed their work.

The Prime Minister noted that the country recorded heavy levels of rain totalling 5.1 inches within 24 hours causing landslides, road closures and damage to homes and properties.

The communities that were most affected were Buccament, Pembroke, Questelles, Rillan Hill, Clare Valley and Marriaqua.

“This resulted in landslides, blockage of public roads and damage to homes and other property in various parts of the country, with the worst-hit communities being Buccament, Pembroke, Questelles, Rillan Hill, Clare Valley and Marriaqua,” the prime minister said.

According to the assessment by the authorities, eleven homes were destroyed.

Friday stated that immediate action was taken by the National Emergency Management Organisation (NEMO) and a multi-agency approach was taken and the people who were affected continue to receive assistance.

“Continuing assistance is being rendered to the affected persons,” Friday said.

The Prime Minister thanked Deputy Prime Minister and National Security Minister St Clair Leacock, police forces, NEMO members, Housing, Transport and Infrastructure and Social Welfare ministries for their response.

He also commented that due to climate vulnerability there has been excessive extreme weather, noting that the country must become climate smart and reduce its carbon footprint.

Friday reported that the government aims to create mostly renewable energy within the next decade. He added that rising oil prices due to the Iran war highlight the need to act swiftly on this.

“We intend that within the next decade we will produce most of our energy from renewable sources. The current oil price escalation caused by the Iran War underscores the need to move ahead rapidly with this plan,” he noted.

During a press conference in Kingstown on October 9, 2026 Friday stated that it would be premature to speculate on the damage costs until officials have collected the necessary information.

Acting NEMO Director Kenson Stoddard stated during the briefing that they have received 154 confirmed incidents.

74 of these were related to flooding, 37 were landslides and 18 were retaining wall issues. Six homes were reported as completely lost and up to 20 homes in Buccament were reported as being in a dangerous state.

Three multi-agency assessment teams have been sent to areas such as Lower Questelles, Mesopotamia and Buccament.

Businesses between Heritage Square and Edmond Street are also being assessed and a final assessment will be conducted on impacted sectors and critical infrastructure.