Saint Lucia’s Camille Andrew becomes 1st OECS female with a Medical Degree from Morocco

After seven years of medical training in Morocco, Camille Andrew graduated with highest honours and became the first woman from the OECS to earn a Doctor of Medicine degree in the country.

Saint Lucia: Camille Andrew of Saint Lucia has marked a significant milestone in Caribbean educational achievement by successfully earning her Doctor of Medicine (MD) degree in the Kingdom of Morocco as she made history by becoming the first female from the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) to earn the degree, that too along with graduating with the highest honors after an extraordinary seven-year of rigorous academic and clinical training in Morocco.

On May 12, 2026, Andrew successfully defended her medical thesis, “Management of Pediatric Inflammatory Bowel Disease: Experience of the Pediatric Department of Mohammed V Military Training Hospital,” that earned her the highest honors from the jury.

Her research was based on pediatric inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), including Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis, focusing particularly on diagnosis, management, and patient outcomes.

A core component of her study examined the growing role of biotherapies and the advanced innovative treatments that are rapidly transforming care and improving quality of life for children living with these chronic conditions.

Andrew shared that her journey into medicine began from an experience in Saint Lucia as a patient in Victoria Hospital.

My first experience as a patient was at Victoria Hospital in Saint Lucia. That moment stayed with me and sparked a deep fascination with the care I received, inspiring in me a desire to offer others the same level of compassion and skill that I experienced, she reflected.

Andrew further shared about her time and experience in Morocco, noting that studying abroad presented both challenges and opportunities.

Coming from a small island, nothing fully prepares you for the reality of starting over in a new country, adjusting to a different culture, studying in a second language, and being so far from home. There were moments of doubt and homesickness, but they were matched by immense personal growth, resilience, and lifelong friendships. It is an experience that has shaped me deeply, both as a person and as a doctor, she shared.

Andrew expressed her gratitude towards her family and friends for their unwavering support throughout her academic journey and acknowledged the Government of Saint Lucia and the Moroccan Agency for International Cooperation (AMCI) for supporting her educational journey by investing in her training and professional development.

Andrew mentioned that she is looking forward to returning back home to improve patient care and to play a part in strengthening the healthcare system in Saint Lucia.

I now look forward to bringing everything I have learned back home to contribute to improving patient care, advancing medical knowledge, and playing my part in strengthening the healthcare system in Saint Lucia, she said.

Andrew’s accomplishment represents her dedication and it's not only her personal triumph but also a very proud moment for Saint Lucia and the wider OECS that serves as an inspiration to future generations of Caribbean students.

The Kingdom of Morocco offers scholarships to the OECS member states of Antigua and Barbuda, the Commonwealth of Dominica, Grenada, the Federation of Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines every year to provide wider opportunities for students like Camille Andrew.