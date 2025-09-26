2025-09-26 20:13:25
Saint Lucia to host Dasheen Festival 2025 celebrating culture, unity, and agriculture on September 27

Dasheen Festival 2025 celebrates the vital role of culture, unity and agriculture in the community.

Written by Kofi Nelson

Published

Updated

Saint Lucia: The Fond St Jacques Development Committee, in collaboration with the Taiwan Technical Mission, will be hosting one of its most anticipated events of the year, Dasheen Festival 2025. It will be held on Saturday, September 27, at the Fond St Jacques Catholic Church Grounds, beginning at 8:00 am. Admission is free and both the locals and visitors are invited to join the celebrations.

Dasheen Festival 2025 reminds the community of the importance of culture, unity and agriculture. The theme of the event is “Celebrating our Roots. Harvesting our Future!” It will be a day filled with joy, display of local creativity, and a way of preserving traditions for future generations.

Highlights of the Dasheen Festival 2025

The Dasheen Festival is a special event which brings together people to celebrate food, culture and tradition. At the core of the day is the dasheen, a very popular root crop in the Caribbean and is also known as ‘taro’. Festival goers will have the chance to taste delicious dasheen-inspired cuisine which is prepared in both traditional and creative ways. From main courses to appetizers the diversity of this crop will be highlighted for all to enjoy.

In addition to food, the festival will feature a farmers market which will serve as a platform for local farmers and vendors to display their produce and goods. This is a chance for small-scale businesses and agricultural workers to get support from the wider community.

The traditional side of the festival will present live entertainment, music, and cultural performances, which will put local talent and traditions in the spotlight. For the kids, a bouncing castle and games will be made available, along with fun games and activities for the families.

There will also be displays of local crafts and produce, giving visitors a chance to purchase hand made items and support artisans in the community.

Author Profile

Kofi Nelson covers a wide range of local sectors including tourism, sports, weather and opinionated features. His reporting brings context and commentary to everyday issues, while his opinion pieces aim to engage readers in thoughtful discussion about developments shaping Caribbean life.

Kofi Nelson

Kofi Nelson covers a wide range of local sectors including tourism, sports, weather and opinionated features. His reporting brings context and commentary to everyday issues, while his opinion pieces aim to engage readers in thoughtful discussion about developments shaping Caribbean life.

