Saint Lucia: One dead, two injured in Soufrière shooting 

Saint Lucia: A deadly shooting incident has left one man dead and two youngsters aged 16 and 23 injured after rapid gunfire erupted on Sunday night along Barons Drive, revealed the police officials. The incident took place in Soufriere, Saint Lucia and left the community in shock.

According to report by the Royal Saint Lucia Police Force, the shooting occurred around 9:15 pm when masked assailants allegedly opened fire which prompted a police response. As of now, the motive behind this shooting has not been established and further information was not immediately available.

The deceased has been identified as Kayson Simon, also known as Bigs, a resident of Palmiste. His death has reportedly sparked a major outrage among residents as tensions between Barons Drive and Palmiste remain high.

The 40-year-old victim’s mother, while expressing her shock, said, “I left at 8 am and my son dropped me at my boyfriend’s and told me that he is going to the bar.” She said that was the last time she saw him after that he never picked up her calls.

The mother recalled then when she called again after few hours, her daughter in law pickup and was heard shouting while taking his son’s name again and again.

Meanwhile, the mother of the 16-year-old male, who was also shot, said that she was home when her cousin informed her that her son was injured. Both residents of Palmiste and Barons Drive say that there have been ongoing tensions between the two communities.

Simon’s mother said that her son was not involved in the rivalry and often tried to reason with both communities before he ultimately met his demise.

Eyewitnesses have revealed that two male children sustained gunshot wounds to their legs during this incident. Another injured man remains hospitalised, and he was identified in reports as 24-year-old Vernel. As of now, authorities have not provided an official update on the conditions of the injured individuals.

Talking about the incident, Minister Emma Hippolyte said that the authorities know about the rivalry between the two communities and have been taking steps to bring peace. “One of the things that practical things that we have attempted to do in recent times. We've got a commitment from the Commission of Police. We are establishing a marine base in Soufriere,” she said.

The Minister further added that the Commissioner of Police and other officials have been engaged to create sustainable social programs for the young individuals from the two communities.