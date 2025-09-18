Saint Lucia DiveFest 2025 underway, celebrates marine heritage and underwater adventure

Saint Lucia’s much-anticipated DiveFest 2025 is officially underway, with the Caribbean country looking forward to week-long festivities of not only celebrating adventure beneath the waves but the country’s rich marine heritage which is a reminder of the critical role that diving plays in the country’s tourism sector.

According to information released by Saint Lucia Tourism Authority, the island nation is hosting its third annual Dive Fest 2025 from September 14 to 21 highlighting the Saint Lucian Dive experience that comes with the island’s vibrant underwater adventures and marine heritage.

The 2025 DiveFest announced by Saint Lucia Tourism Authority is set to shine a spotlight on the importance of preserving the underwater ecosystems by ensuring that the country’s coral reefs, marine life, and pristine waters continue to sustain livelihoods and inspire awe for generations to come.

The Tourism Authority took note in the Facebook post of the importance of the country’s marine life as each year, diving has attracted thousands of visitors from the Caribbean and across the world. All which significantly contributes to Saint Lucia’s economy through hotels, restaurants, tours, and local businesses.

The 2025 DiveFest is set to offer unforgettable experiences to all, from first-time snorkelers to seasoned dive enthusiasts. With more to explore to soon be unveiled as the island is preparing to unveil a stunning underwater sculpture park, designed for divers of all levels.

Saint Lucia stands out as one of the Caribbean's most picturesque islands, offering exceptional diving and snorkeling opportunities right off its coast. Beneath its crystal-clear waters lies a vibrant underwater world, teeming with colorful coral reefs and diverse marine life.

With this year’s DiveFest highlighting the underwater world of Saint Lucia, the Tourism Authority invites all to the 2025 DiveFest in order to experience a variety of activities that will be available such as guided dives, marine conservation activities, and underwater tours with the iconic Pitons and so much more.