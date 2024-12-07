St. Kitts and Nevis welcomes Norwegian Prima and Resilient Lady in grand dual inaugural call

The cruise vessels arrived simultaneously on December 5, 2024, and brought along a total of 5869 passengers, several of which disembarked and explored the island nation.

St Kitts and Nevis: Within the first five days of December, Port Zante in St Kitts has welcomed its fourth inaugural call, this time, from Norwegian Prima and Virgin Voyages’ Resilient Lady.

As both the magnificent cruises arrived to St Kitts for its maiden call on the same day, the tourism authorities hosted brief ceremonies onboard both of them to appreciate the international cruise lines for placing their trust in the destination.

During the ceremony aboard Norwegian Prima, Tourism Minister Marsha Henderson outlined that the arrival of this cruise is a remarkable highlight of the dynamic cruise season. She added that this vessel is a masterpiece of modern cruising which offers unparalleled experiences that align perfectly with the island’s reputation as a premier cruise destination.

For the other cruise, the Minister noted that the team is delighted to host Resilient Lady and her passengers as part of this exciting cruise season. She emphasised that Virgin Voyages’ dedication to promote sustainability and its innovation aligns perfectly with the island’s vision for St Kitts as a forward thinking and eco-conscious destination.

The ceremony also featured Minister Henderson offering plaques as a gesture of gratitude to the captains of both cruises. Other officials who joined the ceremony included PS Tivanna Wharton, SCASPA CEO Adeola Moore, the Acting CEO of SKUDC Kayrecia Nero, and representatives from Delisle Walwyn.

The team’s warm welcome towards the crew and passengers shows their genuine hospitality that the island is known for.

The officials at Port Zante took to Facebook to share glimpses of the maiden calls of both cruises and noted, “Yesterday, St. Kitts had the honor of hosting the Resilient Lady on her maiden call to our vibrant shores. Adding to the day’s excitement, we also welcomed the stunning Norwegian Prima, solidifying St. Kitts as a premier destination for cruise travelers worldwide.”

Meanwhile, the passengers also had the opportunity to immerse themselves in the rich heritage of the island including cultural tours and authentic culinary experiences as well as shopping at local artisan markets.

Not only this, but several visitors also engaged in organised tours and local excursions to experience the unique offerings of the island nation.

Other two cruises which made inaugural calls to St Kitts this month included MSC Virtuosa which arrived on December 4 and Explorer II on December 2.