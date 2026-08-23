Julien Alfred to face Melissa Jefferson-Wooden in Silesia Diamond League 100m

The women’s 100m in Silesia will feature Olympic champion Julien Alfred, Melissa Jefferson-Wooden, Sha’Carri Richardson and Shericka Jackson in one of the strongest sprint fields of the season.

Saint Lucia: Saint Lucia’s Olympic 100m Champion Julien Alfred is set to clash with Melissa Jefferson-Wooden in Silesia, Poland on 23 August 2026 in the same distance that had not faced each other since the World Championships in Tokyo, 2025.

The much-anticipated showdown will headline the Wanda Diamond League meeting known as the Kamila Skolimowska Memorial, which will take place at the Silesian Stadium.

The winner of the race will qualify for the Diamond League Final in Brussels and possibly the Ultimate Championship.

Alfred, who has been unbeaten in the 100m this season, will face Jefferson-Wooden, the three-time 2025 World Champion, who has only lost once this year in the 200m in Rome to Alfred.

Saint Lucia Hospitality & Tourism Association – SLHTA, wished Julien Alfred success as she prepares to compete in her 100m Diamond League race in Silesia.

Jefferson-Wooden, who won the Silesia meeting last year with the meeting record of 10:66, will aim to defend her title over the same distance against a strong field of athletes that include the 2023 World Champion Sha’Carri Richardson, 200m World Champion, Shericka Jackson, World silver medalist, Tina, and Tia Clayton, the runner-up in Silesia, and Ewa Swoboda, the local heroine.

The Women’s 100m final in Silesia will have an exciting Diamond League line-up as it features the world record holders in Karsten Warholm, Yaroslava Mahuchikh, Mondo Duplantis, and Ja’Kobe Tharp, in addition to Jakob Ingebrigtsen, back in the Diamond League after nearly two years.

It was at Silesia Stadium that Duplantis equalled her own world record, jumping an astonishing 6:26 in the pole vault competition in 2024.

Julien Alfred, Saint Lucia’s first-ever Olympic champion in the women’s 100 meters, is set to headline the women’s 100-meter races in Silesia, Poland, on Sunday.

Alfred is one of the most anticipated sprinters this season as she remains undefeated in the 100m this year.