2026-09-27 08:09:21
Facebook Instagram X Mail

Julien Alfred sets national record with 10.70 victory at Zurich Diamond League

Julien Alfred clocked a national record 10.70 seconds to edge Melissa Jefferson-Wooden in Zurich, ending the American sprinter’s unbeaten run in the women’s 100m.

Written by Kofi Nelson

Published

Updated

Saint Lucia: Saint Lucia's Julien Alfred ended Melissa Jefferson-Wooden's winning streak in women's 100m, clocking a national record of 10.70 seconds at the Weltklasse Zürich Diamond League on Thursday, August 27, 2026.

Alfred clocked at 10.693 seconds, edging Jefferson-Wooden's 10.698, while both the sprinters were running into a 0.7 metres per second headwind at Letzigrund Stadium. The recent result has significantly improved Alfred's previous national record by 0.02 seconds.

The United States' Sha'Carri Richardson finished third, clocking at 10.97 seconds. Jamaica's Tina Clayton was fourth in 10.98 just ahead of Britain's Amy Hunt in fifth with 11.04.

This victory marked a fresh Saint Lucian national record and moved Alfred into the 10th place in the fastest women ever. She currently has 23 qualification points for the 100m in theDiamond League standings. However, Alfred earlier said that she will only run the 200m in Brussels next month.

We have a long way to go in Saint Lucia, but we are getting there. A national record puts Saint Lucia on the map, she added.

This win avenged for Alfred's loss to Jefferson-Wooden four days ago at the Silesia Diamond League on August 23, where Jefferson-Wooden won 10.78 to 10.83. Jefferson-Wooden had been unbeaten in the 100m since September 2024, a run that included her win over Alfred at Tokyo, a streak now ended in Zurich.

The Silesia Diamond League marked the first time they were facing each other for a race, after last year's final in Tokyo, where Jefferson-Wooden won with a record 10.61 seconds. In Tokyo, Alfred took bronze, clocking at 10.84 seconds.

Author Profile

Kofi Nelson covers a wide range of local sectors including tourism, sports, weather and opinionated features. His reporting brings context and commentary to everyday issues, while his opinion pieces aim to engage readers in thoughtful discussion about developments shaping Caribbean life.

Kofi Nelson

Kofi Nelson covers a wide range of local sectors including tourism, sports, weather and opinionated features. His reporting brings context and commentary to everyday issues, while his opinion pieces aim to engage readers in thoughtful discussion about developments shaping Caribbean life.

Share:

Facebook X Pinterest Whatsapp

Latest

Related Articles

Unfortunately, visa cases will not be discussed during these outreach trips.
Uncategorised

US consular officer to hold appointments for US citizens in Dominica

2019-02-05 00:23:02

Uncategorised

St Kitts-Nevis, Taiwan sign agreement on cooperation in technical and voc...

2019-07-15 03:46:57

The Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis Dr Timothy Harris offered his congratulations to the re-elected Prime Minister of Commonwealth of Dominica, Dr Roosevelt Skerrit and members of his government
Uncategorised

PM Harris congratulates re-elected PM of Dominica, Dr Roosevelt Skerrit

2019-12-12 06:05:32

Minister Eugene Hamilton has condemned the decision taken by CCM, and PAM to oust Prime Minister Timothy Harris.
Uncategorised

Eugene Hamilton condemns PAM, CCM's decision to oust PM Timothy Harris

2022-04-25 03:45:38

Uncategorised

United Airlines to begin flying to St Vincent and the Grenadines this yea...

2024-04-01 03:30:26

The event fostered success, meaningful conversations, cultural connections, and investment discussions in Nevis.
Saint Kitts and Nevis

Premier Mark Brantley hosts influential African American delegation to bo...

2025-02-19 10:50:21

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley of Trinidad and Tobago announces his resignation effective March 16, 2025, after a decade in office.
Trinidad and Tobago

Trinidad and Tobago PM Keith Rowley to resign on March 16, stepping down...

2025-02-27 14:12:41

The expanded Guyana Digital School platform will give students in Grades One to Eleven free access to the full primary and secondary curriculum, providing classroom support from the new school term in September.
Guyana

Guyana to launch full online curriculum through digital school in Septemb...

2026-07-14 17:06:19