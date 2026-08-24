Julien Alfred wins silver in Women’s 100m at Silesia Diamond League

The Saint Lucian Olympic champion clocked a season’s best 10.83 seconds to finish second behind Melissa Jefferson-Wooden in a world-class women’s 100m final in Poland.

Saint Lucia: Saint Lucian Julien Alfred claimed the silver medal in the women’s 100m at the Silesia Diamond League on Sunday, August 23, clocking a season’s best of 10.83 seconds at the Stadion Śląski in Chorzów, Poland.

Alfred, who is the Paris 2024 Olympic 100m champion, was edged out by Melissa Jefferson-Wooden, who claimed the gold, by clocking just 0.05 seconds ahead of Alfred and clocking 10.78. Sha'Carri Richardson claimed bronze by clocking 10.96.

After last year’s final in Tokyo, it was the first time they were facing each other for a race as Jefferson-Wooden won with a record 10.61 seconds. In Tokyo, Alfred took bronze as she clocking 10.84 seconds.

During a post-race interview Alfred was feeling a bit disappointed and noted that Melissa is a great athlete.

She said, "Running in a race of this quality feels amazing, I missed it a lot.”

But I am in second place, so great is not the right word, rather disappointed. But I am healthy. Melissa is a great athlete and a lot of us give her a lot of respect, she added.

Silesia Diamond League 2026: Results - women's 100m

Melissa Jefferson-Wooden (USA) 10.78 SB

Julien Alfred (LCA) 10.83 SB

Sha'Carri Richardson (USA) 10.96

Brianna Lyston (JAM) 10.96

Ewa Swoboda (POL) 11.00

Tina Clayton (JAM) 11.01

Zoe Hobbs (NZL) 11.05

Kayla White (USA) 11.11

Tia Clayton (JAM) 11.24