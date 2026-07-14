Guyana to launch full online curriculum through digital school in September

The expanded Guyana Digital School platform will give students in Grades One to Eleven free access to the full primary and secondary curriculum, providing classroom support from the new school term in September.

Guyana: The Government of Guyana is going to make the complete primary and secondary school curriculum available online from the start of the new school term in September through the Guyana Digital School.

We will take another significant step forward by making the complete primary and secondary curriculum available online, the minister announced.

The announcement was made by Minister of Education, Sonia Parag, during the release of the 2026 National Grade Six Assessment (NGSA) results. She noted that the expanded digital platform will provide free access to curriculum content for students from Grade one to eleven.

The Guyana Digital School initiative was officially launched by President Dr Irfaan Ali in December 2025 as a part of the government’s wider education transformation agenda and the current move represents the next step forward in the initiative.

Parag stated that the digital school is intended to complement and not replace the classroom instruction by providing the students access to curriculum-based resources outside of the school hours.

It is a school that will have all of the curriculum and content from Grades One to 11, and it will serve as a reinforcement to what is being taught in the classroom, free of cost to every single child in Guyana, Parag said.

She also highlighted the government’s continued investments in the education sector through her announcement and noted that expanding the digital learning resources will form a part of a broader strategy that involves constructing new schools, rehabilitating existing facilities, increasing access to textbooks and providing cash grants to help families meet educational expenses.

The initiative is developing in response to lessons learned during the COVID-19 pandemic as the Guyana Digital School offers live interactive classes aligned with the Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC) curriculum and is purposely designed to ensure learning can continue during emergencies. Along with that the initiative expands access to quality educational resources, especially for students in remote communities.