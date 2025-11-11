Guyana: 16-year-old Vernil Fredricks drowns in Port Kaituma River

Around 14:20, a teenager swimming in the river got into trouble and, despite rescue attempts by bystanders, drowned.

Guyana: The Guyana Police Force has launched an active investigation in the North West District into the death of a 16-year-old Vernil Fredricks who allegedly drowned in the river on Sunday, November 9 at Canal Bank, Port Kaituma, North West District.

According to police reports, around 14:20 hours, the teenager was swimming in the middle of the river when he suddenly began shouting for help after experiencing difficulty. People nearby attempted to rescue him, but despite their efforts, they were unable to save his life.

Later, the authorities were contacted after a bystander made a report at the Port Kaituma Police Station. Upon arrival, the officers and other ranks, with the assistance of public-spirited citizens, launched a search operation.

After several hours of searching, the team retrieved the teenager’s body from the river. CPR was administered in an attempt to save Vernil Fredricks’ life, but the efforts proved unsuccessful as he showed no signs of life.

Additionally, one of the eye witnesses told the police officials that they had seen him going into the water before disappearing beneath the water’s surface. Along with this, the witness also told them after that he did not resurface.

The police officials also took him to the Port Kaituma Hospital, where a doctor officially pronounced him dead on arrival. As of now the body of a 16-year-old Vernil Fredricks is in Port Kaituma Mortuary where a post-mortem examination will be conducted to determine the official reason behind the death.

As word about the incident spread, locals took to Facebook to express their shock with one named Dionisio saying, “Our hearts go out to Vernil’s family, friends, and the Port Kaituma community during this devastating time. RIP brother, gone too soon.”