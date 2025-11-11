CANU issues wanted bulletin for 3 foreign nationals linked to 52-pound cocaine bust in Guyana

Three wanted men have been identified, two Venezuelans and one Colombian.

Guyana: The Customs Anti narcotics Unit of Guyana has issued a wanted bulletin for three foreigners who are suspected to have a connection into a 52-pound cocaine bust last Friday in Parika, East Bank Essequibo. Out of the three, two suspects are from Venezuela while one hails from Colombia.

The three wanted men have been identified as Herman Dario Martinez Canon, Richard Daniel Rodriguez Criollo, both of whom are Venezuelan nationals and Camilo Morales Gonsalez, a Colombian national.

According to police reports, the operation was led by officers of the Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU) of Guyana at Hydronie, Parika, on the East Bank of Essequibo on Friday. During the operation, the officers discovered more than 52 pounds of cocaine inside a home.

After the operation, the CANU provided a statement in which they confirmed that they have recovered a parcel containing a large amount of cocaine from a home at Hydronie. Along with this, they also said that they have detained three suspects from the scene.

Additionally, the officers added that, “Recently there has been growing concern of Venezuelan operatives in which the locals are becoming more involved in the drug trade in the Essequibo area and other bordering locations.”

“To combat these drug crimes, CANU has been conducting a number of operations in the region” they further emphasised.

On Saturday, James Singhm the Director of CANU, also emphasised that “We will continue to widen our operations to fight drug and drug related crimes” and with that he also reiterated, “We will continue to work hard for this nation.”

“All the three suspects will remain in custody until CANU finds something about them” Singh said. He also urged the public of Guyana that if anyone has any information on the last known addresses of the three men, or about their whereabouts to contact CANU directly on telephone number 226-0431.