Historic or Controversial? Saint Lucia's dual Carnival Queen crowning sparks heated debate

The unprecedented result has sparked debate over the pageant’s judging process, tie-breaking rules and how both winners will share official duties during the 2026 carnival season.

Saint Lucia: The 2026 National Carnival Queen Pageant concluded on Saturday, July 4, with a historic outcome as Faith Edwards, representing the Saint Lucia Tourism Authority, and Nyaley Lewis, representing the Bank of Saint Lucia, were jointly crowned National Carnival Queens after tying for first place among nine delegates at The Pavilion on Rodney Bay.

The decision is being described as one of the most revolutionary and potentially controversial moments in Saint Lucia’s pageant history as the organisers confirmed that it is the first time in the history of the competition that the title has been shared.

However, the result has marked the history but it is significantly raising important questions about judgement, standards of the competition along with the future of Saint Lucia’s most celebrated cultural institutions.

While the supporters have hailed the dual crowning as recognition of two exceptional performances, inclusiveness and recognition of equally outstanding excellence, others are questioning whether a national championship precisely designed to identify one winner should end without a single outright champion.

The public debate is surrounding around the following issues:

Were existing competition rules designed to accommodate a tie?

If a tie occurred, were predetermined tie-breaking procedures available?

Will both queens equally represent Saint Lucia at official engagements?

How will future historical records reflect two reigning queens for one carnival year?

The organisers have not yet publicly disclosed the details of the scoring process that made them come to the conclusion. Furthermore, the ongoing public debates does not directly imply any wrongdoings by the contestants or organisers as both the winners competed under the official competition rules administered by the organisers.

Locals also took to Facebook to share their views on the decision with one saying, “All they need to do is add another Q&A between the two contestants if ever there is a tie!!” Another said, “Is there a tie breaking rule in the event that a tie occurs? Is it documented? Were the contestants aware of a ‘tie breaking’ rule if it existed?”

Delma Donet called it a complete ‘nonsense’ while another local named Vickie commented, “Pure crap only in Saint Lucia.”