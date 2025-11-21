Valiant Lady and Renaissance to bring 2,700 visitors to St Kitts today as cruise arrivals climb 

These cruises are expected to bring over 2,700 visitors to the island, many of whom will join scheduled tours and excursions.

St Kitts and Nevis: Valiant Lady is one of the two cruise ships which are expected to berth at St Kitts’ Port Zante today. The other is the Renaissance of the Ambassador Line, which will arrive to the island on its inaugural call.

These cruises are expected to bring over 2,700 visitors to the island’s shores, several of which are expected to go scheduled tours and excursions.

The passengers also explore the various local offerings available at Port Zante which is a cruise port in Basseterre, the capital of St Kitts and Nevis. This modern port area is a hub for cruise ship passengers, featuring duty-free shopping, restaurants, and a welcome center. Also, the historic capital city of Basseterre is within walking distance, where visitors can explore Independence Square and the Berkeley Memorial clock tower, and see colonial architecture.

Having departed France on November 1st on a 'Tropical Trans-Atlantic, Reposition Autumn', the Renaissance made stops in Portugal, Antigua, Dominica, St. Thomas, Barbados, and Curacao, before its expected berthing at Port Zante on Friday.

Valiant Lady, the second ship in Virgin's fleet is on a 7-day round trip 'Sunny Miles of Tropical Isles', having departed San Juan, with stops in St. Maarten, Barbados, St. Lucia and Martinique.

Meanwhile, visiting Port Zante on Thursday with 1,843 passengers was the Marella Explorer II. The arrival of the two cruises today will mark the 8th and 9th cruise to arrive to the island this week.

This means that St Kitts will be welcoming around 10,000 cruise passengers within this week, marking a major boost for the overall cruise tourism industry of St Kitts and Nevis.

Among the major highlights of this cruise season in St Kitts is that Port Zante is on the itinerary of three of its four luxury ships that will make 33 voyages in the Caribbean region, with cruises ranging from 7 to 21 days, said Silversea company in a press release.