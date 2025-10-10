US$250M Ritz-Carlton project on track, promises jobs and growth for locals: PM Drew 

Dr. Drew assured that the Government is working on a win-win solution, offering support to affected vendors while advancing a project to diversify the economy and elevate St Kitts as a top Caribbean destination.

St Kitts and Nevis: Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew has reaffirmed that the Ritz-Carlton project in St Kitts remains on track and described it as a US$250 million private investment that will create hundreds of jobs during construction and operation.

Dr. Drew emphasised that the Government is working to ensure a win-win solution, offering relocation options and support for affected vendors while advancing a project that will help diversify the economy and put St Kitts on the map as a premier Caribbean destination.

During a recent press conference, he addressed the concerns and outlined that, “We have made it clear that the land in question is private property and has nothing to do with us. The developers have invested significant amounts of money in the project and have not pulled out. However, there is an issue with individuals who are occupying the land.”

He further provided some background on the matter and said that in 2017, the previous administration had plans to develop the area and asked the owners to relocate and promised them an alternative site in Frigate Bay, however, the promises made by the developers did not materialize.

PM Terrance Drew further reaffirmed its commitment towards bringing major advancements to the federation and said that this administration is thrust to diversify the economy, sought to get investments in St Kitts and Nevis, and the investors saw what they were doing and they felt confident to come into St Kitts and Nevis to invest.

The project will bring one of the best private property hotel spaces in the Caribbean and will create hundreds of jobs during construction and permanent jobs during operation, added the Prime Minister.

He further stressed the issue at hand is that there are two bars on private land, which has caused some upset, however, his government is willing to work with the vendors and offer them alternative sites and assistance with relocation. “Our goal is to create a win-win situation,” he added.

Dr Terrance Drew expressed his belief that the hotel will put St Kitts on the map with one of the premier institutions in terms of the hotel space in the Caribbean.