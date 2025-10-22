St Peter’s FC crowned champions as PM Drew’s Constituency #8 Football Cup concludes in huge success 

St. Peter's Football Club won the league, and PM Drew expressed complete satisfaction with this year's event.

St Kitts and Nevis: The second annual Hon. Dr. Terrance Drew Constituency #8 Football Cup culminated officially on Saturday. The football league featured four participating teams: Cayon FC, Conaree FC, Fireballs FC, and St. Peter’s FC.

The league was won by St. Peter's Football Club and PM Drew has expressed his complete satisfaction with this year’s event.

Following the final match, he said, “Overall, it was an excellent and inspiring competition. I want to continue to encourage our young men to remain positive, disciplined, and focused as they pursue their goals both on and off the field.”

He further added that it was heartening to see communities across the constituency come out in large numbers to support their respective teams and celebrate the spirit of leadership as well as unity.

Notably, in the final match, St. Peter’s Football Club emerged victorious, with Conaree FC finishing second, Cayon FC taking third place, and Fireballs FC of Conaree in fourth place.

"Though a younger team [Conaree] Fireballs FC showed tremendous promise and determination throughout the tournament," said Dr. Drew as he shared glimpses of the tournament on his official Facebook account.

The tournament is sponsored by Prime Minister Drew in his capacity as the Member of Parliament for St. Christopher 8.

The annual tournament is designed to develop football within the constituency, "to keep our youth engaged in positive activities, and promote community cohesion,” said Dr Drew.

The tournament took place between October 11 and 18 during which Dr Drew continued his engagement with the young people and constituents of Constituency #8 in the Federation.

On the afternoon of October 12, during the multiple matches played, Prime Minister Drew met with parents, youths, footballers and other persons of Conaree during the Dr. Terrance Drew Constituency #8 Football Cup.

"This tournament is designed to develop football within the constituency, keep our youth engaged in positive activities, and promote community cohesion," Prime Minister Drew emphasized.

Following the success of the tournament, the Prime Minister looks forward to next year’s annual football league.