PM Drew opens first ever 'Ambassadors Cup' football tournament for men above 40

St Kitts and Nevis: Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew, on Sunday evening, had the distinct pleasure of opening the Ambassadors Cup - 40+ Football Tournament at the Warner Park Cricket Stadium in St Kitts.



This highly anticipated tournament has been organised by Ambassadors Leon Natta-Nelson and Kenneth Douglas. PM Drew expressed his gratitude to the sponsors for this most important endeavor.



While sharing glimpses of the opening ceremony, PM Drew encouraged the participants and said, "To our men: have fun and continue to engage in wholesome, positive activities that are critical for nation-building."





The ceremony was also attended by Minister of Sports Samal Duggins and Deputy Prime Minister Dr Geoffrey Hanley. The tournament brings together men over the age of 40 to engage in a competitive yet recreational football game and is seen as a positive initiative for community building as well as healthy living.



The Ministers also dressed up in casual t-shirts and shorts to make the participants feel that they were among them and part of them rather than superior to them.



The Ambassadors Cup is off to a strong start, with participants and spectators now looking forward to seeing how this new venture unfolds.



Notably, the sport of football thrives in St Kitts and Nevis, with the government giving it priority other than cricket. This is the reason that Ambassadors Leon Natta-Nelson and Kenneth Douglas organised this football tournament, especially for the ones aged 40, as they cannot play at national or regional levels at this age now.



The tournament is an ideal opportunity for the men to showcase their talent and explore their hidden tactics in this particular sport. They will also get a chance to engage in healthy competition while making new friends on the ground.



One of the most important aims of the football tournament named Ambassadors Cup is to promote a healthy lifestyle, and with this, the men of St Kitts and Nevis will get to know the significance of engaging in such sports for a healthy lifestyle.