St. Kitts set to welcome 70 cruises by Nov 30, including maiden visits by Explora III, Norwegian Bliss

November 17 is expected to be the busiest day of the schedule, with five cruise ships due in port. Queen Mary 2 is also scheduled for an extended 15-hour visit on November 23.

St. Kitts and Nevis: St. Kitts is set to receive a total of 70 cruise calls between the period of October 22 and November 30, including the inaugural visits of Explora III and Norwegian Bliss.

Kittitian Heartbeat officially published the “Ships in Port” schedule through a social media post, noting, “Cruise Schedule | 22 October - 30 November 2026”

Explora III will be making its first call on November 3, which is scheduled from 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. It is due back on November 23, from 8:00 a.m to 5:00 p.m.

Norwegian Bliss will arrive on November 14 for 9:00 a.m to 6:00 p.m. stay, the same day MSC Opera will be in port.

October’s schedule shows a slow start, with a total of three calls. The Star of the Seas arrives on October 22, followed by Carnival Dream on October 24 and Mein Schiff 2 on October 28.

Traffic will pick up from November 1, with the arrival of Mein Schiff 1. November’s schedule records a total of 67 calls for the season.

November 17 will be the busiest day as five ships are scheduled for the day, including, AIDAdiva, Star Pride, Rotterdam, Azamara Journey and Marella Voyager.

Additionally, the schedule shows that four ships are expected on November 13, November 23, November 24 and November 25.

Cunard’s Queen Mary 2 is scheduled for November 23, recording one of the longest stays, from 7:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Several ships will make multiple calls during the month. Valiant Lady marks four calls on the schedule, on November 6, November 13, November 19 and November 26

Smaller and luxury vessels are also listed on the schedule, including the Seabourn Ovation, Seabourn Quest, Silver Shadow, Seven Seas Splendor and Star Clippers.

The schedule closes with the last call of Celebrity Eclipse on November 29, followed by MSC Seaview and Celebrity Constellation on November 30.