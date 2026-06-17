St. Kitts and Nevis Opens Investment Gateway Summit 2026 Under Theme ‘Shared Values, Shared Futures’

St. Kitts and Nevis: The third edition of the Investment Gateway Summit (IGS) 2026 was officially declared open on Wednesday by Deputy Prime Minister Dr. Geoffrey Hanley who delivered the opening address on behalf of Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew. The highly anticipated summit taking place in St. Kitts and Nevis will continue through June 20, 2026 featuring high level meetings, panel discussions and much more.

Several distinguished leaders and government officials were present for the opening session, including Governor-General Dame Marcella Liburd, Premier of Nevis Mark Brantley, Minister of Public Infrastructure, Energy and Utilities Konris Maynard and Chairman of the Citizenship by Investment Unit Board of Governors Calvin St. Juste alongside government officials, international investors, authorised agents and business leaders from across Africa, the Middle East, Europe, the United Kingdom and other global markets.

During his address, Dr Hanley welcomed delegates to St. Kitts and Nevis and highlighted the Summit’s evolution into a global platform for investment, innovation and sustainable development.

He highlighted that the summit this year is centred on the theme “Shared Values, Shared Futures” and emphasised that it is built on principles of stability, integrity, openness and shared prosperity. According to him, these values continue to strengthen the relationship between St. Kitts and Nevis and its international investors, entrepreneurs and partners.

He also outlined four key sectors that are driving the Federation’s future growth and investment agenda: energy, real estate, technology and climate resilience.

Dr. Hanley noted that St. Kitts and Nevis is pursuing a cleaner and more independent energy future while creating opportunities for investors to participate in renewable energy projects and sustainable infrastructure development. He further highlighted responsible real estate development as a cornerstone of the economy and stressed the importance of projects that respect the environment while creating opportunities for local communities.

Addressing technology, he said the Federation is actively embracing digital transformation and innovation while creating an environment where entrepreneurship and modern industries can flourish. He also underscored the importance of climate resilience and described it as one of the defining investment opportunities of the century for small island developing states such as St. Kitts and Nevis.

The Deputy Prime Minister further announced that the Government is advancing a new generation of transparency initiatives aimed at strengthening confidence in the country's investment and citizenship programmes. He said these measures are intended to make processes clearer, standards more visible and the Federation's commitment to integrity even stronger.

As he officially opened the Summit, Dr. Hanley encouraged participants to use the four-day event as an opportunity to build lasting relationships, explore new opportunities and contribute ideas that can help shape the future of sustainable island development.