Jamaican mother and elderly man charged for exploiting 14-year-old girl

Police say the mother took her 14-year-old daughter to an elderly man who then touched her inappropriately.

Jamaica: A 45-year-old mother resident of St. Catherine has been charged for prostituting her 14-year-old daughter to an elderly man who is also from the same parish.

The 45-year-old St. Catherine mother was charged along with the 60-year-old man for prostituting the teenage girl, with the sexual assaulting incidents taking place earlier this year.

The police reported that on June 1, the mother of the 14-year-old girl took her daughter to the home of the 60-year-old senior, who openly expressed sexual interest in the child.

And followed the visit with two other visits where the mother allowed the elderly man to hug her daughter and kiss her cheek. Before going again on another visit where the 60-year-old touched the girls private areas.

By fondling her breasts, buttocks and touching her vagina. The visit was preceded by the elderly man giving the girl $34,000 which she in turn gave to her mom.

The mother and the 60-year-old man have been jointly charged with conspiracy and misdemeanor felony as well as grooming of a child.

Her 45-year-old mother aside from other joint charges is facing charges of three counts of trafficking and aiding and abetting sexual touching.

While the 60-year-old man also stands to face 3 charges on counts of sexual touching the 14-year-old girl.

Outraged citizens of Jamaica have taken Facebook to voice out their concerns over the indecent acts against the 14-year-old girl. With one user ‘Sheryl Pasco’ writing, “The mother is the weapon that formed against her daughter. The love of money is the root of all evil.”

While some have expressed their unsurprise over the reports noting that it is something that happens so frequently in Jamaica. As one user ‘Audley Phillip’ noted, “Very sad but it is life reality for some. Sometimes it's their way of averting hunger or to support a lifestyle above their pockets and means. Regrettably these things are far more prominent than is being reported.”