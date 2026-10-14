“Ready to serve”: PM Drew cleared to resume duties, heads to Washington for US-Caribbean talks

Prime Minister Terrance Drew has completed rehabilitation and received medical clearance to resume full duties. He will travel to Washington, D.C., for a US-Caribbean Dialogue scheduled for October 15.

St. Kitts and Nevis: Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew has officially completed his rehabilitation and has been cleared by the doctors to return to full duty.

In a national address, PM Drew announced that he will be travelling to Washington, D.C. this week for a US-Caribbean Dialogue.

He started off the address by expressing his gratitude to God for his recovery and further thanked everyone who supported him during his surgery through their messages, calls, faith, love and care.

“Before I say anything else, let me express my gratitude to Almighty God whose intervention has me here today in good health,” he said

“From the depths of my soul, thank you. Thank you for every prayer whispered in the quiet of the night. Thank you for every message, every call, every kind word. I felt your love and care.I felt your faith and I truly believe that it helped to carry me through,” he added.

He further thanked the medical team at the Joseph N. France General Hospital, in Martinique and in Miami, along with the French and American embassies and their staff.

“I also want to honor the hands that assisted in my healing.The doctors and nurses at the Joseph N. France General Hospital, the medical team in Martinique, the French Embassy, the American Embassy, and their respective staff. The specialists in Miami and also in Martinique,” PM Drew said.

PM Drew noted that he has completed both the inpatient and outpatient rehabilitation, mentioning that he visited the doctors again today and was given an excellent bill of health.

“I also want to confirm that I visited the doctors again today and I was given an excellent bill of health and I was told that I am fit to return to full duty,” he said.

Dr. Drew further credited Deputy Prime Minister Dr. Geoffrey Hanley and the Cabinet for keeping the government running in his absence.

“To my colleague and brother, Deputy Prime Minister Dr. Geoffrey Hanley, you stepped up when I could not. To my entire cabinet, you kept the ship steady. I am grateful and I am also very proud of you all,” he said.

He lastly thanked his wife, son, mother and sisters, describing them as his anchor.

The Prime Minister noted that the administration’s continuity reflected the strength of national institutions.

“While I was away, your government did not miss a beat. We have a mature and serious administration. Plans were in place. The transition was smooth. The work continued. That is a testament to the strength of our institutions, to the character of our people who serve in them, and also to the maturity of my cabinet colleagues,” PM Drew emphasised.

Dr. Drew also updated the public on key national projects during his address:

50 Megawatt Solar Project: Already underway

Geothermal Development in Nevis: Most advanced stage ever achieved

Desalination Plant: Provides 24-hour water access to over 70% of the population

Education: Construction ongoing for Basseterre High School

Food Security: Greenhouse Village Initiative expanding to reduce import reliance

PM Drew also mentioned that some citizens feel discouraged and forgotten and noted that he doesn’t dismiss that or take it lightly. He urged the citizens to never, ever give up hope, adding that progress is a shared effort.

“Progress is not just about government. It is about all of us. It is about a collective national effort. It is about neighbors helping neighbors. It is about believing again. It is about us working together for the betterment of all,” he declared.

Drew also reflected on this experience, saying it had been a trial but also a testimony, noting that the experience has not weakened him at all, instead, it has strengthened his resolve.

The Prime Minister further added that he will travel to Washington later this week for a US-Caribbean dialogue scheduled for October 15.

“I consider my personal participation especially important. We have already laid the groundwork for several meaningful partnerships, and I want to ensure continuity in those discussions, strengthen the relationships we have built, and advance commitments that can bring real benefits to our country,” he noted.

PM Drew further emphasised that it is his responsibility, along with the federal cabinet, in ensuring that St. Kitts and Nevis has a strong voice wherever important decisions affecting the future of the nation are being discussed.

He added that he intends to continue doing that and closed the address by asking for continued prayers.

“I am ready to work. I am committed to building and advancing our beloved Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis,” PM Drew announced.