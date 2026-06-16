Major bushfire erupts in Conaree as drought like conditions continue across St. Kitts

A fast-moving bushfire in Conaree sent thick smoke across nearby communities as officials warned that severe drought, reduced rainfall and dry vegetation are increasing the risk of more fires across St Kitts.

St. Kitts and Nevis: A major bushfire fuelled by ongoing drought conditions broke out in the Conaree area of St. Kitts on Monday and escalated significantly by evening, sending massive clouds of thick black smoke across surrounding communities.

The fire reportedly began in the morning and intensified throughout the day as dry conditions persisted. By evening, large plumes of smoke had covered the Conaree area with the smoke visible from kilometres away.

This is the second bushfire reported within a span of one week as just a few days ago, major drought conditions sparked fire in the Sandy Point Area. While no one was reported hurt, these fires are now appearing in different areas across the island as the dry conditions continue.

The recent fires come amid worsening drought conditions across St. Kitts and Nevis. During a National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) press conference held on June 12, meteorological officials reported that the federation had received approximately 44% less rainfall than normal up to the end of May which has created increasingly dry conditions across the island. Officials also warned of the potential for continued bushfires as vegetation remains dry and drought conditions are expected to persist.

Officials said only 8.66 inches of rainfall had been recorded by the end of May compared to the long-term average of 15.5 inches. Meteorological officials further warned that drought conditions are expected to persist throughout the 2026 hurricane season. They attributed the prolonged dry spell to the effects of El Niño and the presence of Saharan dust, both of which are expected to limit rainfall across the region in the coming months.

During the briefing, officials identified bushfires as one of the major risks associated with the ongoing drought and noted that dry vegetation creates favourable conditions for fires to ignite and spread more rapidly.

Fire Chief Romel Williams also cautioned that prolonged drought conditions place additional pressure on firefighting operations as extended dry periods can lengthen the fire season and increase demand on emergency resources.

Authorities continue to monitor the situation closely as drought conditions persist and officials are urging residents to remain vigilant as the risk of further bushfires remains elevated across the island.