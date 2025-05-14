Jahzara Claxton makes history as 1st Kittitian named to West Indies Senior Women’s Cricket Team

St Kitts and Nevis: Jahzara Claxton has made history by becoming the first from St Kitts and Nevis to secure her position in the West Indies Senior Women’s Cricket Team. At just the age of 19, the cricketer has made significant strides in the world of sports, making her small nation proud on an international scale.

The squad was announced by West Indies Cricket on May 13 for the upcoming women's white-ball tour of England, blending experience with youth. Hayley Matthews continues as captain, supported by vice-captain Shemaine Campbelle, as the team gears up for three T20Is and three ODIs between May 21 and June 8, 2025.

Jahzara was also part of the West Indies Under-19 squad at the Women’s U19 World Cup earlier this year and now stands on the brink of making her international debut in England.

Beyond cricket, Jahzara is a multifaceted athlete who excels in football and track and field. Apart from her, another new face Realeanna Grimmond has also been included in the squad.

According to the information, this squad represents the only changes from the team which narrowly missed World Cup qualifications in April. The near-miss in the 50 over World Cup qualifying tournament apparently pushed selectors to make these key changes in the team.

Director of Cricket Miles Bascombe sees the tour as a stepping stone to repositioning the team at the top tier of international cricket. Meanwhile, Head Coach Shane Deitz hopes the team can carry the momentum from the recent T20 Blaze into English conditions. With a packed schedule and tough opposition, the tour promises to test the squad’s depth, resolve, and readiness for global challenges.

Following this major announcement, the leaders across St Kitts and Nevis congratulated Claxton on her significant achievement. Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew personally extended congratulations to the cricket sensation and said, “Claxton will don the maroon for the upcoming white-ball tour of England.”

During the congratulatory meeting, Dr Drew expressed his immense pride in her achievement and offered his best wishes as she embarks on this new chapter in her sporting career. He further reminded her that she now serves as a proud ambassador of the Federation on the international stage.

Claxton was accompanied by her mother, Ika Francis, who shared in this special meeting alongside her daughter.

Several other leaders took to Facebook to extend their congratulations to the sportswoman including Minister of Foreign Affairs Dr Denzil Douglas, Sports Minister Samal Duggins and others.

“Our very own Jahzara Claxton is SELECTED to the 15 Member Women Squad for the upcoming White Ball Tour of England from May 21st to June 8th, 2025,” said Minister Douglas while Minister Duggins noted, “We are proud of Jahzara and confident that she will represent us with the passion and pride that define Kittitian athletes. Keep shining Jahzara, the entire nation stands behind you!”