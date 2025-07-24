Bangladeshi solo traveler arrives in St Kitts and Nevis, nearing goal of visiting every country

Throughout her journey, she has used her platform to advocate for victims of war, climate change, childhood poverty, and disabilities around the world.

St. Kitts and Nevis: In a remarkable moment for global travelers and women empowerment, Najmun Nahar, a fearless solo adventurer and traveler from Bangladesh, marked another historical milestone by arriving in St. Kitts and Nevis on 23 July with the Bangladeshi flag.

The 45-year-old solo traveler with the mission to be the first Muslim woman to tour all 200 countries on earth with the Bangladesh flag has visited more than 182 countries worldwide challenging the existing stereotypes on gender roles, cultural stereotypes, and national boundaries, all as an Asian Muslim woman traveling solo.

Her arrival in the twin islands of St. Kitts and Nevis is not just another stamp on her passport but marks her as a powerful symbol of resilience, unity, and hope as she has become a household name in advocacy for peace and humanity above all.

Journey of "The Flag Girl"

Widely known as “The Flag Girl” Najmun has carried the Bangladesh flag across many countries for over 25 years, but her mission is not solely based on sight seeing but on global advocacy for peace, inclusion, and social justice.

As through her journey she has used her platform to campaign and advocate for the victims of war, climate change, childhood poverty, and disabilities worldwide.

Her path has not always been easy as she has visited the world’s most remote and dangerous corners including her trip to the African savannahs without food, enduring heat burns in the Sahara, surviving only on raw meat in Ethiopia and being stranded in Guinea’s mangrove jungles for 26 hours.

The Bangladesh solo Muslim traveler has ventured through her journey ocean crossing, mountain climbing and into the tribal and war-torn villages alone with nothing more than her flag and determination as she usually carries no food on her trips.

Throughout the years she has received more than 55 international awards worldwide. Including The International Peace Torch Bearer Award (USA) and titles such as a Peace Ambassador and Cultural Bridge-Builder across continents.

Najmun has had an extensive educational background as she has been known to work with various international NGOs as a research coordinator including Swedwatch. She holds a Master’s in Asian Studies from Lund University, in Sweden, Bachelor’s in Political Science from the University of Rajshahi, Bangladesh and completed studies in Human Rights & Asia at Seoul National University, South Korea,

She attributes her adventurous and courageous spirit to her father, Md. Amin, a businessman who encouraged her to dream beyond boundaries and her grandfather, Ahmed Ullah, an Islamic scholar and traveler who also travelled to several countries between 1926 and 1931.

She reflected on her experience on landing in the twin islands of St. Kitts and Nevis and described the island as one of the safest countries that she has ever visited. Describing the island's landscape as magical from its stunning rainforests, volcanic peaks and turquoise beaches that are heavenly. She added that the people of the country are nothing but kind and welcoming.