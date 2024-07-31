Condoms and lubricants affect fertility: Reports

The alarming levels of toxic PFAS “Forever Chemicals” in several of the brands of condoms and lubricants can cause severe issues like infertility and cancer, states the research report.

The reports have indicated the alarming levels of toxic PFAS “Forever Chemicals” in several of the brands of condoms and lubricants.

Recent reports have said these chemicals can cause severe issues like infertility and cancer. As per thorough research done by a consumer advocacy organization, Mamavation highlighted certain of the health risks connected to these products.

The research stated that some Trojan condoms and K-Y jelly lube and gels contain high levels of the microscopic particles that the skin absorbs which then leads to infertility, sperm damage and pregnancy complications.

During the research conducted at the Federal lab, 29 products were tested, out of which six were reported with unsafe amounts of PFAS.

Notably, the Trojan Ultra-Thin Condoms for Ultra sensitivity has 13ppm, above the 10ppm danger standard. Where, fluorine reported is approximately three times in the Union Standard Ultra-Thin Lubricated Male Latex Condoms (25 ppm).

The presence of substance in K-Y Jelly Classic Water-Based personal Lubricant is recorded 13ppm and in Lola Tingling Mint Pleasure gel is with highest values that is 39ppm.

“It is chemically certain that some condom chemicals will contaminate the female reproductive tract,” revealed the research report.

As the skin absorbs the chemicals, its exposure has been reported very dangerous. The skin in intimate areas is very sensitive and thin, has many blood vessels. An increase in the chance of toxins when entering the bloodstream not only affects reproduction but also impacts other organs.

PFAS (Per and Polyfluoroalkyl Substances) are chemicals that resist grease, oil, water and heat, and are associated with the increased risk of thyroid cancer. Not only this, but this also affects the fertility and increases high blood pressure in the pregnant women.

These are also known as forever chemicals, and it is because these are nearly indestructible. These build up in the bodies and never break down in the environment.

Public reaction on having the insights to the research done has made the online community think on several of the subjects. One of the netizens mentioned, “so what was supposed to protect, is about to kill.”

The words mentioned present an idea that people feel condoms as a protective tool which turned out to be dangerous.

One also added, “How convenient! Don’t forget there is a decline in the birth rate.”

Such a statement outlines the declined birth rate due to this. The locals have called it convenient, however, it is not. Because, it has adverse impact on the health of the individuals.