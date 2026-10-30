2026-10-31 00:32:35
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Jamaica: Police fatally shoot 44-year-old man during operation in Portmore

Kemor Grant was found with gunshot wounds and a 9mm pistol after officers reportedly exchanged gunfire with a suspect during a targeted operation in Passagefort.

Written by Sasha Baptiste

Published

Updated

Jamaica: A 44-year-old man was shot dead on early Wednesday morning following a shooting incident during a police operation in Passagefort in Portmore, St Catherine. The deceased has been identified as Kemor Grant, known by his alias name “Six Piece” of Penny Way, Passagefort.

According to the Jamaica Constabulary Force, the incident took place around 5:40 am on October 28. Police officers were conducting a joint targeted operation in the area while searching for a man suspected of possessing offensive weapons.

The officers reportedly entered a property after finding a slightly opened door. They knocked on the door but received no answer before entering a room, where they were allegedly met with gunfire from the suspect.

Police returned the fire as an act of self-defence. When the shooting ended, Grant was found wounded with gunshot wounds and a handgun in his possession. The suspect was taken to Spanish Town General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The weapon was identified as a Browning single-action 9mm pistol with a magazine containing 10 rounds of ammunition.

The Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM) launched an inquiry into the fatal shooting. Investigation into the incident remains ongoing, as police continue to work to determine the circumstances that led to the shooting.

Locals have taken to social media questioning the increase in fatal shootings involving security officers. One user commented, “Everyday a the same story from the police..gunfight and not one police nuh get shot…kill the innocent youth and put gun on him. Should check bodycam footages to know the truth.”

Another person stated, “These criminals with the promptings from criminal supported folks get very brave in confronting law enforcers in gun battles it is very obvious ... but Jamaica will never be a state run by criminals and those who support them ..never never. Never.”

Author Profile

Sasha Baptiste reports on local Caribbean news with a strong focus on crime, justice, community issues, and entertainment. With a background in sociology and journalism, she brings a grounded, people-centered perspective to her reporting, shedding light on the challenges and resilience within Caribbean societies.

Sasha Baptiste

Sasha Baptiste reports on local Caribbean news with a strong focus on crime, justice, community issues, and entertainment. With a background in sociology and journalism, she brings a grounded, people-centered perspective to her reporting, shedding light on the challenges and resilience within Caribbean societies.

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