Jamaica: 66-year-old farmer charged after bar shooting in Manchester

Police said a bar argument between two men escalated Tuesday, January 6, which led to an incident.

Jamaica: A 66-year-old farmer from Knockpatrick, Manchester, has been charged following a shooting incident that occurred on Tuesday, January 6, 2026, around 8:50 p.m. at a bar in Mandeville.

The suspect has been identified as 66-year-old farmer Donald Salmon, a resident of Knockpatrick, Manchester, in Jamaica, who has been charged with wounding with intent, possession of a prohibited weapon, unauthorized possession of ammunition, using a firearm to commit a felony, and carrying a firearm without lawful authorization.

According to police reports, the incident took place on Tuesday, January 6, when the suspect was at the bar among the other persons when suddenly an argument escalated between him and another man.

Moments later the argument became intense following which the suspect, Donald Salmon, took out a firearm from his waistband and pointed it at the victim and shot him who was standing in front of him.

After that he ran off the scene on foot while the injured man was taken to the hospital, where he was admitted by the bystander.

Since then the police officers launched a probe to arrest the suspect however on Friday, January 16, the suspect Davis turned himself in to the police. Then the officers arrested him and interrogated him in front of his attorney where he admitted his guilt.

Authorities claimed that after that they charged him with wounding with intent, possession of a prohibited weapon, unauthorized possession of ammunition, using a firearm to commit a felony, and carrying a firearm without lawful authorization.

Officers also claimed that the date of his appearance before the court of justice is being finalized and when it’s done, they will disclose it.

This incident shocked many people who took to Facebook to express their concern and views as one of the users Wayne commented “I think he has a legal possession of a firearm that's why police are not charging him with illegal possession. But if you have a gun that doesn't mean you can use it whenever and however you want, what if that person died.”