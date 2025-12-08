20-year-old Jamaican pilot Jabari “Treezy” Brown wins £2.4M jet on Mr Beast’s high-stakes challenge

United States: A 20-year-old pilot from Jamaica, Jabari Brown aka Treezy, wins a £2.4M Jet on Mr Beast’s Show, a high-stakes challenge against 100 trained pilots from around the world. Mr. Beast kicked off the challenge by buying an expensive jet, gathering 100 pilots together from all around the world and split them into 3 teams.

Each round came with peculiar, physically demanding tasks designed to break their focus, test their teamwork, and push them to the limit. Eventually, out of the 100 pilots gathered, only one team was left standing. The challenging games then shifted to individual, straight knockout eliminations with no alliances or second chances. The last person touching the jet would win everything.

After pressure, and pure endurance, the final person standing was a young Jamaican pilot who came into the competition focused and credited his win to his Faith, as the biggest advantage that he had.

“There's no way it was 100 people and I was the one that won, that’s not an accident man.” Speaking of his victory the young Captain Brown aka Treezy stated that he won because his faith was bigger than everyone else’s there.

“It’s divine favour, and favour isn't fair but it’s given to those who believe.” As he reflected on the various challenges, he had to get through until his final win. Brown credited his win to God, His favour, and the faith that he had throughout the competition.

Brown aka Captain Treezy held on long enough, fought through every challenge, and walked away with a real private jet, ready to start his charter flight company, something that he had been dreaming about since the beginning of his career.

Hundreds of Jamaicans have taken to various social media platforms to offer their congratulations to the 20-year-old pilot applauding him for his faith and his critical thinking that he used throughout the competition.

With one user ‘Jeremy Eldemire’ stating “Congratulations God is good man.” while another ‘H Samuel Saunders’ stated, “Congratulations Bro. You deserve it and more. When you have a heart to genuinely give back, God shows up differently!”