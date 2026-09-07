Guyana records 48,582 visitors in August as tourism arrivals rise 5.6%

Guyana’s tourism arrivals increased 11% between January and August 2026 compared with the same period last year, with leisure travel accounting for the largest share of visitors.

Guyana: The Ministry of Tourism, Industry and Commerce and Guyana Tourism Authority announced that the nation saw 48,582 visitors in August 2026, which is up by 5.6 percent compared to the same month in 2025.

Through a social media post, officials noted, “The Ministry of Tourism, Industry and Commerce and the Guyana Tourism Authority are proud to announce that Guyana welcomed 48,582 visitors in August 2026, representing a 5.6% increase compared to August 2025 and continuing the country’s strong tourism growth trajectory. Overall, the year to date percentage for 2026 (January to August) stands at 11% when compared to 2025 visitor arrivals for the same period.”

The year-to-date percentage for 2026 (January-August) is up by 11 percent over 2025 for the same period.

The Tourism Authority added that for this year in terms of percentages, the largest category of visitors was for Leisure travel with 62 percent followed by Business with 14 percent and Other with 24 percent.

The Market Share Distribution as revealed by the Ministry of Tourism is; USA-39 percent, Caribbean-33 percent, Latin-America-9 percent, Canada-7 percent, Europe-5 percent, and Other Markets-6 percent.

Furthermore, several significant events have had an impact on raising the number of people coming to Guyana as a country, which has contributed to the surge in visitors for the first eight months of this year.

The Global Super League Cricket tournament, for example, not only attracted thousands of cricket fans but also the teams themselves, and it will undoubtedly raise Guyana’s profile as a sporting destination during the month of August.

The Tourism Authority also points out that as the holiday season gets underway, many Guyanese Nationals have returned home for the festive season, which is a time for family and friends.

Lastly, they note that these events will have a lasting effect on the psyche of visitors, giving them an entirely new perspective on Guyana as a sporting and family destination while at the same time building the country’s tourism sector throughout the year and into the next, surpassing half a million visitors.