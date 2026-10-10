Guyana: Police Deputy Commissioner placed on leave over rape allegations

Guyana’s Deputy Commissioner of Police Fizal Karimbaksh has been placed on leave pending an investigation into allegations of rape and threatening behaviour made by a female police inspector.

Guyana: Fizal Karimbaksh, the Deputy Commissioner of the police has reportedly received a letter to proceed on leave following the investigation into the allegations of rape and threatening behaviour reported against him.

The Guyana Police Force (GPF) officially announced on Thursday, October 8, 2026. They noted that Clifton Hicken, Commissioner of Police, established a team for conducting a thorough investigation into the allegations.

GPF mentioned that it wished to assure the public that the allegations are being treated seriously and the investigations will be conducted professionally, impartially by following the established procedures.

Karimbaksh, head of Special Organised Crime Unit (SOCU), is accused of sexual assault and threatenig a female inspector, allegedly pointing gun at her.

Home Affairs Minister, Oneidge Walrond announced on October 8, that an official investigation has begun into allegations of rape and threatening behaviour against Deputy Commissioner of Police Fazil Karimbaksh.

This was after several days of calls from political parties and civil society groups for Karimbaksh to be removed from operational duties and placed on administrative leave while an independent investigation is carried out.

Speaking on an online programme, Walrond said Hicken informed her that the investigating team has been established. She explained that investigators will take statements from other persons they consider relevant, and that Karimbaksh will be required to take part in a formal confrontation.

Walrond said that because Karimbaksh held the post of deputy commissioner, a certain procedure had to be followed. After the altercation, she said, it would be decided 'whether disciplinary or criminal action was required and by whom' the criminal investigating department and assigned team would decide.