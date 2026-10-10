2026-10-10 08:43:23
Facebook Instagram X Mail

Guyana: Police Deputy Commissioner placed on leave over rape allegations

Guyana’s Deputy Commissioner of Police Fizal Karimbaksh has been placed on leave pending an investigation into allegations of rape and threatening behaviour made by a female police inspector.

Written by Sasha Baptiste

Published

Updated

Guyana: Fizal Karimbaksh, the Deputy Commissioner of the police has reportedly received a letter to proceed on leave following the investigation into the allegations of rape and threatening behaviour reported against him.

The Guyana Police Force (GPF) officially announced on Thursday, October 8, 2026. They noted that Clifton Hicken, Commissioner of Police, established a team for conducting a thorough investigation into the allegations.

GPF mentioned that it wished to assure the public that the allegations are being treated seriously and the investigations will be conducted professionally, impartially by following the established procedures.

Karimbaksh, head of Special Organised Crime Unit (SOCU), is accused of sexual assault and threatenig a female inspector, allegedly pointing gun at her.

Home Affairs Minister, Oneidge Walrond announced on October 8, that an official investigation has begun into allegations of rape and threatening behaviour against Deputy Commissioner of Police Fazil Karimbaksh.

This was after several days of calls from political parties and civil society groups for Karimbaksh to be removed from operational duties and placed on administrative leave while an independent investigation is carried out.

Speaking on an online programme, Walrond said Hicken informed her that the investigating team has been established. She explained that investigators will take statements from other persons they consider relevant, and that Karimbaksh will be required to take part in a formal confrontation.

Walrond said that because Karimbaksh held the post of deputy commissioner, a certain procedure had to be followed. After the altercation, she said, it would be decided 'whether disciplinary or criminal action was required and by whom' the criminal investigating department and assigned team would decide.

Author Profile

Sasha Baptiste reports on local Caribbean news with a strong focus on crime, justice, community issues, and entertainment. With a background in sociology and journalism, she brings a grounded, people-centered perspective to her reporting, shedding light on the challenges and resilience within Caribbean societies.

Sasha Baptiste

Sasha Baptiste reports on local Caribbean news with a strong focus on crime, justice, community issues, and entertainment. With a background in sociology and journalism, she brings a grounded, people-centered perspective to her reporting, shedding light on the challenges and resilience within Caribbean societies.

Share:

Facebook X Pinterest Whatsapp

Latest

Related Articles

Ali, will re-appear in court on January 7 next year, after he was slapped with several charges related to conspiracy to defraud the Guyana government of more than GUY$170 million
Uncategorised

Guyana: Ex-housing minister to re-appear in court on fraud charges

2018-11-29 01:20:27

More than $11 million raised
Uncategorised

Almost 1,000 families benefit from Hurricane Relief Fund

2018-09-09 19:13:25

Former SCASPA CEO and Central Bank Advisor Appointed Managing Director at National Housing Corporation.
Uncategorised

SCASPA CEO appointed Managing Director at National Housing Corporation

2022-05-08 12:38:21

The preliminary investigations suggested that the tragic fire was caused by children who were playing with matchsticks.
Uncategorised

Guyana: 4-year-old dies in house fire caused by children playing with mat...

2024-07-06 04:55:03

Under this offer, the travelers can get avail up to 65 percent off from 50 participating hotels across the island in six resort areas. Visitors can also get added values such as resort credits, kids stay free deals, free room upgrades and more.
Jamaica

Jamaica celebrates 2M visitor milestone with 'JAMGETAWAY' offer for trave...

2024-07-23 07:27:00

The suspect is accused of attacking an elderly man, slashing his throat with a sharp object before fleeing.
Trinidad and Tobago

Elderly man slain in broad daylight near Opposition Leader’s office in Tr...

2025-10-11 16:53:05

Police are investigating the fatal shooting of a 49-year-old man who was attacked while sitting inside his vehicle in Yellow Elder.
Bahamas

Bahamas: 49-year-old man shot dead while sitting in car in Yellow Elder

2026-07-22 12:02:53

A tropical wave moving through the Lesser Antilles has prompted flash flood watches and weather alerts across several Eastern Caribbean islands, with heavy rain, thunderstorms and gusty winds expected into Saturday.
Caribbean

Caribbean Islands Under Flood Alerts as Tropical Wave Crosses Lesser Anti...

2026-08-15 12:16:34