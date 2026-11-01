2026-11-01 12:33:00
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Guyana: Opposition Leader Azruddin Mohamed denied bail, remanded until November 24

Mohamed and a police constable face allegations over the unauthorised distribution of government surveillance footage. Both were remanded as investigations continue.

Written by Monika Walker

Published

Updated

Guyana: Opposition Leader Azruddin Mohamed and Police Constable Ryan Greene were remanded in police custody until November 24, 2026, after being denied bail by a magistrate on October 30, 2026 for alleged illegal distribution of government surveillance footage.

Mohamed and Greene appeared before Magistrate Abigail Gibbs at the Sparendaam Magistrates Court on Friday afternoon.

They were charged in connection with the footage. Police alleged that Greene, 20, whilst on duty at the Police Command Centre accessed the footage from the Government’s surveillance system and distributed it to Mohamed for GY$800,000.

Magistrate Gibbs noted that she was concerned that both men were likely to commit another offence if released.

She also considered Mohamed’s other legal matters, including his extradition proceedings and the firearm, ammunition and obstruction charges for which he was previously granted bail.

The court was told that police were still investigating the matter and collecting evidence, including communications between Mohamed and Greene. Police are also attempting to locate Mohamed’s driver Eugene Thorne.

Mohamed was arrested at Eccles, East Bank Demerara on October 28, 2026 after he publicly released the CCTV footage on October 26, 2026.

He claimed that the footage proved his claims that he was shot at by Special Branch head Senior Superintendent Prem Narine during the October 12 incident at Narine’s home in Kitty, Georgetown.

However, police have denied Mohamed’s account of events that evening. That incident is unrelated to Mohamed’s latest charges.

Mohamed along with his two associates, Eugene Thorne and Mario Mohamed have previously been charged with firearms, ammunition and obstructing offences. All three were granted bail on October 16, 2026.

Mohamed’s lawyer’s, led by Senior Counsel Roysdale Forde, will be applying for bail in the High Court. Forde argued that the allegations do not satisfy the offence outlined in Section 9 of the Cybercrime Act.

Greene’s lawyer, Darren Wade, will also be applying for relief from the High Court.

Mohamed’s party, We Invest in Nationhood (WIN), have been protesting since his arrest.

No evidence has been presented in court to prove the allegations as further investigations into the matter are continuing.

Author Profile

Monika Walker is a senior journalist specializing in regional and international politics, offering in-depth analysis on governance, diplomacy, and key global developments. With a degree in International Journalism, she is dedicated to amplifying underrepresented voices through factual reporting. She also covers world news across every genre, providing readers with balanced and timely insights that connect the Caribbean to global conversations.

Monika Walker

Monika Walker is a senior journalist specializing in regional and international politics, offering in-depth analysis on governance, diplomacy, and key global developments. With a degree in International Journalism, she is dedicated to amplifying underrepresented voices through factual reporting. She also covers world news across every genre, providing readers with balanced and timely insights that connect the Caribbean to global conversations.

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