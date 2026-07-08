Family of 6 left homeless after suspected electrical fire destroys Guyana home

The homeowner was preparing food in the kitchen at about 15:30 hours when someone raised an alarm outside the home, after they noticed sparks coming from the house.

Guyana: A house fire at Lot 45 Alness Village destroyed a four-bedroom house, leaving a family of six, including a 13-month-old infant, homeless on Tuesday afternoon, July 7, 2026. As per the reports, the cause is suspected to be electrical fire.

In an interview, the homeowner Gumattie Desa told the reporters that she was preparing food in the kitchen at about 15:30 hours when someone raised an alarm outside the home, after noticing sparks coming from the house.

Desa mentioned that she rushed outside to investigate and found that an electrical wire in one of the front bedrooms had caught fire and within a few moments, the flames grew, spreading rapidly throughout the wooden concrete structure. She said that it left her no time to save any belongings.

Desa noted that she somehow managed to escape unharmed before the neighbours rushed to the scene to help contain the blaze and formed a bucket brigade in the attempt. However, despite their efforts, the fire spread quickly and completely destroyed the house within minutes.

The female victim further said that her husband, a rice farmer, was away from home when the fire broke out. The intense fire caused the family to lose all of their belongings in the blaze as they are now seeking temporary shelter and trying to rebuild their lives from scratch.

The Guyana Fire Service has reportedly launched an investigation into the incident as the fire is suspected to have been caused by an electrical fault, however, the exact cause has not yet been officially determined.

The incident’s videos are surfacing all over the internet with people showcasing their growing concern and sympathy for the family as a person commented on Facebook saying, “Sad stories for this family. I hope you will get a lot of help to build something back.” Another person commented, “Now is the time the president should put up his hands and build a new home for this family.”