Guyana hit by heavy rainfall as flooding disrupts schools and communities

Floodwaters rose across several regions, forcing schools to close and disrupting transport, as authorities warned of worsening conditions and called for urgent relief support.

Guyana: Heavy rainfall and storm breeze in Guyana is raising high concerns about how extreme weather conditions are affecting schools and communities across the nation.

A storm breeze and heavy rainfall hit Guyana around 6:30 a.m on Monday morning, June 15, 2026. Region 1 to 8 and 10 were under high alerts for heavy rainfall and thunderstorms, according to the weather forecast.

The kwakwani region got struck with heavy rainfall as the residents woke up to even higher water levels, resulting in a critical flooding situation across Region Ten on Monday morning.

Schools in Guyana have issued notice to Parents and Guardians, informing that the schools are to remain closed on Monday due to flooding of the school compound caused by heavy and high tide conditions.

The roadway near Yokohama Trading is under water as a result of continuous rainfall, creating extremely dangerous driving conditions.

Police officers and authorities are on the ground, helping manage traffic. Delays have been reported along the Rupert Craig Highway this morning.

The rising floodwater condition has disrupted daily life, impacted businesses and left residents in worsening situations.

The areas that are under a critical situation are Waterfront, Lamp Island, Jeep Landing, and the Mackenzie Market Wharf.

An urgent appeal has been issued to the Civil Defence Commission (CDC) and other disaster response agencies to provide relief supplies and immediately mobilise assessment teams by Regional Rep, Mark Goring in Region Ten.

People have been advised to follow safety measures and exercise caution in affected areas.