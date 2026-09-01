CPL 2026: Amazon Warriors move to second after DLS win over Knight Riders

Guyana Amazon Warriors posted 185/5 before rain interrupted Trinbago Knight Riders’ chase, with the revised DLS target and result moving the Warriors to second in the CPL standings.

Guyana: Guyana Amazon Warriors rose to second position after defeating Trinbago Knight Riders by 9 runs, according to the Duckworth–Lewis–Stern method as the rain halted the Knight Riders’ chase 172/7 in 16 overs.

The match was held at Queen’s Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago on August 31, 2026.

Trinbago Knight Riders won the toss and elected to field first as Amazon Warriors were put in to bat first, scoring 185/5 in 16 overs, setting the target of 182 runs in 16 overs to compensate for the fact that Amazon Warriors’ top order was already compromised when the rain came down.

Considering that, the DLS math slightly penalised their final total of 185, recording the Trinbago Knight Riders' winning target to 182.

Shimron Hetmyer claimed the title of Player of the Match by hitting a century, scoring 111(43)*.

Scorecard for Guyana Amazon Warriors:

Glenn Phillips: 0(4)

Matthew Nandu: 13(21)

Shai Hope: 16(11)

Shimron Hetmyer: 111(43)*

Mohammad Nabi: 6(7)

Quentin Sampson: 7(4)

Romario Shepherd: 27(7)*

Extras: 5 (b 2, nb 1, w 2)

Scorecard for Trinbago Knight Riders:

Colin Munro: 22(18)

Sunil Narine: 1(2)

Nicholas Pooran: 43(16)

Alex Hales: 55(24)

Jyd Goolie: 0(3)

Justin Greaves: 1(4)

Akeal Hosein: 18(11)

Dominic Drakes: 14(13)*

Joshua Da Silva: 13(5)*

Extras: (lb 3, w 2)

Mohammad Nabi smashed three wickets for Guyana Amazon Warriors for 20 runs in 3 overs.

Trinbago Knight Riders are in Fifth position with 4 points on the Caribbean Premier League 2026 Points table.

The next match is scheduled for September 1, 2026 in Basseterre between St Kitts and Nevis Patriots and Barbados Tridents.