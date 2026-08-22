2026-09-14 03:38:15
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Grenada’s Anderson Peters Wins Bronze at Lausanne Diamond League

Peters produced a season-best throw of 86.69m to finish third behind Rumesh Tharanga Pathirage and Neeraj Chopra in a closely contested men’s javelin final in Lausanne.

Written by Kofi Nelson

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Grenada’s Anderson Peters has claimed third place in the Men’s Javelin Throw Final at the Lausanne Diamond League as he finished third with a season-best throw of 86.69m.

Peters was edged out by Sri Lanka’s Rumesh Tharanga Pathirage and India’s Neeraj Chopra as they finished with the javelin throws, 1.45 meters and 1.36 meters ahead of him, respectively.

Pathirage secured the first position with an absolute best throw of 88.14m and Chopra finished just behind him in second place with 88.05m, marking the difference of just 9 centimeters between them.

Peters has significantly produced one of his best performances of the season till now with this season-best throw.

Keshorn Walcott, former Olympic champion placed fourth with a throw of 83.71m, and Marc Anthony Minichello finished at the fifth position with 80.06m.

Peters shared a post featuring the image from the League on Facebook and wrote, “We rolling onto the next ”

Anderson earlier finished 4th in the Men’s Javelin final at the Commonwealth Games with a best throw of 83.88m. He couldn’t get a podium finish last time, but this win has once again represented Grenada with pride against a world-class field.

Before that, Peters secured a strong second-place finish at the Rome Diamond League by throwing the Javelin at the mark of 83.91m.

Pathirage claimed the victory in the Rome Diamond League and produced a national record of 92.62m.

The locals have congratulated Anderson for his Lausanne Diamond League podium finish as a user commented, “Go Anderson go you got this.”

Another user commented, “You got this Anderson.”

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Kofi Nelson covers a wide range of local sectors including tourism, sports, weather and opinionated features. His reporting brings context and commentary to everyday issues, while his opinion pieces aim to engage readers in thoughtful discussion about developments shaping Caribbean life.

Kofi Nelson

Kofi Nelson covers a wide range of local sectors including tourism, sports, weather and opinionated features. His reporting brings context and commentary to everyday issues, while his opinion pieces aim to engage readers in thoughtful discussion about developments shaping Caribbean life.

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