Trinidad: Armed robbers steal jewelry, cash and phone from pensioner's home in Point Fortin
Two armed robbers stole jewelry, cash and a phone from a pensioner's home in Point Fortin before fleeing the scene.
Written by Sasha Baptiste
Published
Updated
Trinidad and Tobago: Two armed assailants entered a pensioner's home on Tuesday evening and stole items valued at approximately TT$8,100. The police have launched an investigation into an early night robbery from a pensioner's home.
According to the pensioner of Chunilal Trace, Cap-de-Ville, Point Fortin, the incident happened around 8:15 p.m. as he was sitting in his home watching television, when two armed men of African descent entered his home through his unlocked front door and declared a robbery.
The two men, one recognised by the victim as Anderson of Point Ligoure, armed with a firearm while the other was armed with a cutlass proceeded to demand cash and jewelry from the elderly man.
Prompting fear in the victim before reportedly tying him up with his own jersey and ransacking the home for valuables.
Armed robbers steal Jewelry, Cash and Phone
The two armed assailants proceeded to steal two gold wedding bands with diamond stones valued at TT$7,000, a gold flat-link chain, TT$1,100 cash, and a Samsung cellphone. Before escaping on foot in an unknown direction.
The police have launched a probe into the early evening robbery of the pensioner with one suspect identified.
Author Profile
Sasha Baptiste reports on local Caribbean news with a strong focus on crime, justice, community issues, and entertainment. With a background in sociology and journalism, she brings a grounded, people-centered perspective to her reporting, shedding light on the challenges and resilience within Caribbean societies.
