Saint Lucia shines at Travvy Awards, wins Gold as World’s Top Honeymoon and Wedding Destination 

Saint Lucia: In a significant development, Saint Lucia has once again etched its name as one of the best honeymoon destinations in the world by capturing two Gold Travvy Awards for Best Honeymoon Destination as well as Best Wedding Destination award. The island nation also won a Silver Travvy Award for Best Destination in the Caribbean.

The awards were presented during a highly anticipated award ceremony which took place on November 6 in Florida’s Greater Fort Lauderdale Convention Center.

The Travvy Awards also known as the Academy Awards of the travel industry recognises the highest possible standards of excellence in travel and tourism with travel advisors across the globe voting for it.

This victory of Saint Lucia has once again reaffirmed its position as the ultimate haven for romance, adventure as well as authentic Caribbean charm. This award also comes on the heels of the island being named the leading honeymoon destination of Caribbean at the 2025 World Travel Awards and now standing as a contender for the World’s Leading Honeymoon Destination title.

Meanwhile, Jade Mountain won Gold for Best Honeymoon Hotel/Resort, Caribbean and Silver for Best Luxury Hotel/ Resort, Caribbean.

The growing collection of boutique hotels, luxury resorts and villas in Saint Lucia, several of which are nestled along pristine beaches or in the lush rainforest has also helped shape its reputation as the ultimate Romance Capital of the Caribbean. Whether couples are tying the knot, celebrating a honeymoon, or simply seeking reconnection, Saint Lucia offers the perfect setting for love to flourish.

With this latest triumph, Saint Lucia solidifies its place among the world’s most sought-after destinations for weddings, honeymoons, and beyond inviting travellers everywhere to “Let Her Inspire You.”

The island nation is now anticipating welcoming more visitors during the upcoming busy holiday season from December 2025 to January 2026.