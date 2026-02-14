2026-02-14 17:38:45
West Indies women’s cricket team return to Grenada after a decade

The women’s team will be led by Hayley Matthews, who returns after recovering from a severe shoulder injury that kept her out of the Women’s Caribbean Premier League last June.

Kofi Nelson

The West Indies women’s cricket team is all set to play in Grenada for the first time in over a decade. The team will play 3 One Day International (ODI) matches against Sri Lanka in National Cricket Stadium, St George, from February 20-25. They will also participate in 3 T20I matches from February 28 to March 3.

The women’s team will be led by Hayley Mathews, who will be joining the team after recovering from a severe shoulder injury. She was not able to play in the Women’s Caribbean Premier League last June.

The captain will be accompanied by Chinelle Henry, as the newly-appointed vice-captain. She will play in place of Shemaine Campbelle as the team’s wicketkeeper. The team also welcomed all-rounder Deandra Dottin, who also missed most of their 2025 activities due to an injury, including the ICC Women’s World Cup Qualifiers in Pakistan, matches against England, and home-series against South Africa.

The West Indies women’s cricket team ranked at 9th position in ODIs, while Sri Lanka secured 6th. Their win against Sri Lanka women’s cricket team will help them rise in their rankings for future ODI matches against Australia, Ireland, Zimbabwe and Pakistan, scheduled later this year.

Head Coach Shane Deitz said, “We’re looking forward to a brilliant series against a team currently ranked higher than us in ODIs, so it’ll be tough and hard fought. The girls are excited about competing, putting on a good show and playing some great cricket for all our fans here in the Caribbean.”

West Indies Women’s ODI Squad

  • Hayley Matthews (captain)

  • Chinelle Henry (vice captain)

  • Aaliyah Alleyne

  • Shemaine Campbelle

  • Jahzara Claxton

  • Deandra Dottin

  • Afy Fletcher

  • Jannillea Glasgow

  • Realeanna Grimmond

  • Shawnisha Hector

  • Qiana Joseph

  • Ashmini Munisar

  • Karishma Ramharack

  • Shunelle Sawh

  • Stafanie Taylor

Series Schedule

  • 1st ODI – Friday, February 20 – 9:30 AM

  • 2nd ODI – Sunday, February 22 – 9:30 AM

  • 3rd ODI – Wednesday, February 25 – 9:30 AM

  • 1st T20I – Saturday, February 28 – 1PM

  • 2nd T20I – Sunday, March 1 – 1PM

  • 3rd T20I – Tuesday, March 3 – 1PM

Kofi Nelson covers a wide range of local sectors including tourism, sports, weather and opinionated features.

