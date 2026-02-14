West Indies women’s cricket team return to Grenada after a decade
Written by Kofi Nelson
The West Indies women’s cricket team is all set to play in Grenada for the first time in over a decade. The team will play 3 One Day International (ODI) matches against Sri Lanka in National Cricket Stadium, St George, from February 20-25. They will also participate in 3 T20I matches from February 28 to March 3.
The women’s team will be led by Hayley Mathews, who will be joining the team after recovering from a severe shoulder injury. She was not able to play in the Women’s Caribbean Premier League last June.
The captain will be accompanied by Chinelle Henry, as the newly-appointed vice-captain. She will play in place of Shemaine Campbelle as the team’s wicketkeeper. The team also welcomed all-rounder Deandra Dottin, who also missed most of their 2025 activities due to an injury, including the ICC Women’s World Cup Qualifiers in Pakistan, matches against England, and home-series against South Africa.
The West Indies women’s cricket team ranked at 9th position in ODIs, while Sri Lanka secured 6th. Their win against Sri Lanka women’s cricket team will help them rise in their rankings for future ODI matches against Australia, Ireland, Zimbabwe and Pakistan, scheduled later this year.
Head Coach Shane Deitz said, “We’re looking forward to a brilliant series against a team currently ranked higher than us in ODIs, so it’ll be tough and hard fought. The girls are excited about competing, putting on a good show and playing some great cricket for all our fans here in the Caribbean.”
West Indies Women’s ODI Squad
Hayley Matthews (captain)
Chinelle Henry (vice captain)
Aaliyah Alleyne
Shemaine Campbelle
Jahzara Claxton
Deandra Dottin
Afy Fletcher
Jannillea Glasgow
Realeanna Grimmond
Shawnisha Hector
Qiana Joseph
Ashmini Munisar
Karishma Ramharack
Shunelle Sawh
Stafanie Taylor
Series Schedule
1st ODI – Friday, February 20 – 9:30 AM
2nd ODI – Sunday, February 22 – 9:30 AM
3rd ODI – Wednesday, February 25 – 9:30 AM
1st T20I – Saturday, February 28 – 1PM
2nd T20I – Sunday, March 1 – 1PM
3rd T20I – Tuesday, March 3 – 1PM
