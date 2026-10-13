Grenadian Violinist Jelani Moses to attempt Guinness World Record for longest violin marathon

Jelani Moses will begin his record attempt at the Plains Playing Field on October 24, aiming to surpass the existing mark for the longest marathon playing the violin and continue into his 24th birthday.

Grenada: A twenty-three-year-old Grenadian musician is preparing to attempt a Guinness World Record, with plans to play the violin for more than a day and a half, and into his own birthday.

Jelani Moses, a resident of La Mode, St. Patrick, will begin his attempt at 8 a.m. on October 24 at the Plains Playing Field. He intends to keep going until October 26, when he turns twenty-four.

The record he is attempting to beat was set in 2024 by an Indian violinist, who played for just over 40 hours to set the mark for the longest marathon playing the violin.

Moses notes that Guinness World Records has already accepted his application for review, ensuring that his attempt will be measured against the standard criteria. He has been preparing for the past few months for the arduous trial that tests not only one's skill but endurance.

Among other things, he has been practicing for up to 24 hours at a time, which is a brutal exercise for anyone considering taking on such a challenge given the toll it takes on the arms, shoulders, neck and hands.

Apart from trying to break the record, Moses noted that he hopes to inspire other young people in Grenada to achieve their best and realize that Grenadian talents can shine even on international platforms.

The event will take place on the weekend of October 24 and continue on the following day, at the Plains Playing Field.

Such Guinness World Records attempts usually require extensive documentation and verification as well as witnesses, and any achieved record must be evaluated and cleared by the organization.

Grenada has had its share of extraordinary athletes and musicians, considering the small island nation's population, and Moses hopes to join the list of Grenadians who made a name for themselves on the global stage.