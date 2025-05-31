Saturday, 31st May 2025
‘Escape to Grenada’ launches with Air Canada Vacations, up to 37% off for Canadians

Travellers can enjoy up to 37% off Grenada vacation packages for a limited time with Air Canada Vacations' new campaign.

Grenada: The Tourism Authority of Grenada, on Friday, announced the official launch of its latest campaign titled ‘Escape to Grenada’ in partnership with Air Canada Vacations. According to the information, this exciting initiative offers travelers across Canada the perfect chance to discover the islands of Grenada, Carriacou and Petite Martinique with exclusive travel savings as well as immersive island experiences. 

The campaign was launched on May 29, 2025 and travellers can now book a holiday package which will include return airfare on Air Canada along with a 7 night stay at a selection of finest hotels in Grenada. The tourism officials said that the campaign is designed in a way that it will drive bookings and increase visitor arrivals from one of the island’s most valuable source markets Canada.  

With this campaign, travellers can take advantage of savings of up to 37 percent on package details for a limited period of time. Flight will also be available from Canada to Grenada on Sundays as well as Mondays, offering flexible travel dates for both early week escapes and extended gateways. 

Talking about the campaign, the Director of Sales and Marketing at the Grenada Tourism Authority, Tornia Charles said that this campaign is about meeting travellers where they are and offering convenience, value and the kind of enhanced experiences which define Grenada. Charles added that it is a powerful tool for the travel trade partners and hoteliers alike, and it strengthens the strategy of targeted, high-impact promotions in major markets. 

Meanwhile, Petra Roach, CEO of the Grenada Tourism added that the partnership with Air Canada Vacations shows the commitment of the island towards expanding access to the destination while maintaining the premium quality of experience that the island is known for. She added that Canada remains one of the most important markets and this campaign allows them to convert traveler interest into tangible bookings. 

As demand for authentic, wellness driven as well as culturally rich experiences continues to rise, Grenada is exceptionally well-positioned to meet that moment,” she outlined.  

Monica Walker

