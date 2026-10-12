Dominica’s Olympic champion Thea LaFond-Gadson receives honorary Doctor of Laws degree from UWI

Thea LaFond-Gadson has received an honorary Doctor of Laws degree from the University of the West Indies in recognition of her achievements in athletics and her contribution to Caribbean sport.

Dominica: Olympic gold medalist Thea LaFond has officially been awarded an honorary Doctor of Laws degree by the University of the West Indies (UWI) at a graduation ceremony held this Saturday, October 11 at the Five Islands Campus, Antigua and Barbuda.

She has been named as one of the 13 honorary graduands for 2026, selected from fields of journalism, diplomacy, medicine, agriculture, law, public service, culture, sport and music.

UWI public orator Makeda Fleming-Challenger presented LaFond for the award. She noted that her campaign from a small-town girl to an Olympic champion was one of tenacity, perseverance and Caribbean pride.

She said LaFond's message to young people who dream big is that the size of an island should not be a limitation for the size of their dreams.

LaFond won the first Olympic medal for Dominica at the 2024 Paris Games and has also been honored for her achievements in athletics, her contributions to education and her advocacy for women in sport.

Thea LaFond grew up in Dominica and later moved to the United States, where she finished high school in Maryland at John F. Kennedy High School. Later, she became a student at the University of Maryland.

LaFond won the gold medal at the 2024 Paris Games, jumping 15.02 meters in the event. She became the first Dominica athlete to win a medal at the Olympic Games.

According to officials, LaFond competed while injured, as she had torn cartilage in her knee and had surgery two days after the competition.

She also won the bronze medal at the 2018 Commonwealth Games, silver at the 2022 Games, and gold at the 2026 Games. Besides, the athlete won the World Indoor Championships in 2024.

UWI acknowledged LaFond’s five-year teaching experience at a special needs school. Moreover, she pointed out that the athlete has helped advance the status of women’s sports in the region through sponsorships, exposure, and advocacy.

Finally, Fleming-Challenger thanked LaFond’s husband, Aaron Godson, and her parents for their support.