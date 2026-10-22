2026-10-22 07:07:46
Facebook Instagram X Mail

Dominica: Social Security director Janice Jean Jacques Thomas to receive National Day Award

Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit praised Thomas’ leadership and the institution’s progress in improving public awareness, accessibility and confidence in Dominica’s social security system.

Written by Monika Walker

Published

Updated

Dominica: The long-serving Director of the Dominica Social Security (DSS), Janice Jean Jacques Thomas, is set to be honored with a National Day Award on November 3, 2026, which will be held along with the island’s Independence Day celebrations.

Prime Minister Dr. Roosevelt Skerrit announced the news during his keynote address at the opening ceremony of the 34th Meeting of Heads of CARICOM Social Security Organisations.

“I call her the real social security lady,” PM Skerrit referred to Thomas.

The event was held earlier this week at the InterContinental Dominica Cabrits Resort and Spa.

He emphasised that the National Day award is the reflection of Thomas’ long-standing contribution to the nation’s social security framework.

PM Skerrit added that one of the most important achievements of regional cooperation in this area is the CARICOM's agreement on social security, as for almost three decades, it has helped protect the pension rights of the CARICOM nationals who have worked and contributed in more than one participating country.

He noted that the DSS has become more accessible to its constituents and acknowledged that there is still room for improvement, stressing that Thomas’ leadership has significantly positioned the DSS as a highly visible and trusted pillar for the nation.

He further appreciated the management, director, staff and the board of the Dominica Social Security for their dedication and diligence, during his address.

“I pause here to acknowledge and commend the director, management and staff and of course the board of Dominica Social security for the tremendous strides they have made over the last few years in increasing public awareness,” PM Skerrit said.

The Prime Minister further emphasized on the tremendous progress the institution has made over the previous years, especially in increasing public awareness and becoming significantly easier to access by its constituents.

The Prime Minister further stated that this dedication and efforts have granted the organization greater visibility and successfully engendered increased public confidence throughout the country.

Author Profile

Monika Walker is a senior journalist specializing in regional and international politics, offering in-depth analysis on governance, diplomacy, and key global developments. With a degree in International Journalism, she is dedicated to amplifying underrepresented voices through factual reporting. She also covers world news across every genre, providing readers with balanced and timely insights that connect the Caribbean to global conversations.

Monika Walker

Monika Walker is a senior journalist specializing in regional and international politics, offering in-depth analysis on governance, diplomacy, and key global developments. With a degree in International Journalism, she is dedicated to amplifying underrepresented voices through factual reporting. She also covers world news across every genre, providing readers with balanced and timely insights that connect the Caribbean to global conversations.

Share:

Facebook X Pinterest Whatsapp

Latest

Related Articles

Chris Gayle and Marlon Samuels return
Uncategorised

Big names back in Windies squad ahead of England ODIs

2017-08-23 17:29:29

West Indies and Caribbean News
Uncategorised

VIDEO: Contract signing for Dominica manufacturing loan fund

2017-08-24 17:36:22

The claim of loss of 1,13,000 people from their jobs claimed by the Opposition in Trinidad and Tobago has been denied by the current Finance Minister Colm Imbert.
Uncategorised

T&T Finance Minister denies job-loss claim

2021-07-05 08:59:46

These funds are all aimed at providing assistance to Grenada, Jamaica and St Vincent and the Grenadines.
Caribbean

Canada to provide over $1M to hurricane-hit islands in Caribbean

2024-07-11 10:26:00

When officers arrived at the scene, they talked to the child’s mother, who said that just 10 minutes before, she was inside the business when her husband ran in, being chased by a masked gunman.
Trinidad and Tobago

Trinidad in shock after senseless killing of 5-year-old girl and father

2024-08-22 09:24:03

Biden was diagnosed on Friday following a medical visit last week for urinary related symptoms, shortly after leaving office in January.
World

Former US President Joe Biden diagnosed with aggressive prostate cancer

2025-05-19 08:06:21

A decomposing middle-aged man's body, dressed in a blue shirt and grey shorts, was found lying on his back at 12:10 p.m. Wednesday, police confirmed.
Jamaica

Jamaica: Decomposing body found near housing scheme in St Catherine

2025-06-06 10:47:54

Belizean police have arrested 30-year-old taxi driver on charges of unlawful sexual intercourse with a minor, a crime punishable by up to life imprisonment.
Belize

Belize: Taxi driver arrested on charges of unlawful sexual intercourse wi...

2025-09-25 19:36:16