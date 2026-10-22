Dominica: Social Security director Janice Jean Jacques Thomas to receive National Day Award

Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit praised Thomas’ leadership and the institution’s progress in improving public awareness, accessibility and confidence in Dominica’s social security system.

Dominica: The long-serving Director of the Dominica Social Security (DSS), Janice Jean Jacques Thomas, is set to be honored with a National Day Award on November 3, 2026, which will be held along with the island’s Independence Day celebrations.

Prime Minister Dr. Roosevelt Skerrit announced the news during his keynote address at the opening ceremony of the 34th Meeting of Heads of CARICOM Social Security Organisations.

“I call her the real social security lady,” PM Skerrit referred to Thomas.

The event was held earlier this week at the InterContinental Dominica Cabrits Resort and Spa.

He emphasised that the National Day award is the reflection of Thomas’ long-standing contribution to the nation’s social security framework.

PM Skerrit added that one of the most important achievements of regional cooperation in this area is the CARICOM's agreement on social security, as for almost three decades, it has helped protect the pension rights of the CARICOM nationals who have worked and contributed in more than one participating country.

He noted that the DSS has become more accessible to its constituents and acknowledged that there is still room for improvement, stressing that Thomas’ leadership has significantly positioned the DSS as a highly visible and trusted pillar for the nation.

He further appreciated the management, director, staff and the board of the Dominica Social Security for their dedication and diligence, during his address.

“I pause here to acknowledge and commend the director, management and staff and of course the board of Dominica Social security for the tremendous strides they have made over the last few years in increasing public awareness,” PM Skerrit said.

The Prime Minister further emphasized on the tremendous progress the institution has made over the previous years, especially in increasing public awareness and becoming significantly easier to access by its constituents.

The Prime Minister further stated that this dedication and efforts have granted the organization greater visibility and successfully engendered increased public confidence throughout the country.