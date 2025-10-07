Dominica Records Major Progress in September: Infrastructure, Education, Regional Leadership in Focus

September in Dominica marked significant strides in education, infrastructure, and community resilience, with notable projects like the Clifton Back Road, Calibishie Primary School, and the International Airport underway.

Dominica: September showcased Dominica's spirit of progress and unity, as the nation advanced several key initiatives, including enhancing education and infrastructure, and strengthening community resilience and connectivity. Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit took to social media to recap the country's progress, highlighting key national accomplishments.

These included progress on the Clifton Back Road project, Calibishie Primary School project and International Airport, to name a few.

Clifton Back Road Project

The Prime Minister announced the $1.2M Clifton Back Road Project that was completed and commissioned by the government of Dominica in the month of September as an investment in rural infrastructure and community resilience.

Skerrit cited in the post that the works involved approximately 400 meters of roadway rehabilitation, the construction of new slipper drains, retaining walls, culverts and the replacement of the main water line.

The project, now expected to improve safety, accessibility and quality of life for residents of Clifton and surrounding communities, was reportedly jointly funded by the Basic Needs Trust Fund (BNTF) 10 Programme and the Government of Dominica.

Progress on $2.7M Calibishie Primary School Project

The Prime Minister reported through social media posts that the construction of the new Calibishie Primary School, that is funded through a $2.7 million investment with support from the Government of the People’s Republic of China, is progressing rapidly ans is due to be completed in the coming months.

The school is said to feature spacious classrooms, a computer lab, library, auditorium, staff facilities and other features, designed to create a modern and comfortable learning environment for students and teachers. With phase 2 set to involve the extension and upgrading of the playing field.

Dominica’s International Airport Construction

Skerrit assured that the construction of Dominica’s International Airport remains on track and is progressing on schedule according to Samuel Johnson, CEO of the International Airport Development Company.

With the runway platform now nearly 65% complete, while works on the terminal building and other land-side structures are underway. Once complete, the Dominica’s International Airport is set to greatly enhance Dominica’s global connectivity, by opening new opportunities for tourism, trade and investment.

OECS Education Ministers Meet in Dominica

Dominica has once again proved to be the leader in education as the OECS Education Ministers met in Dominica and adopted Roseau Declaration on Digital Transformation in OECS Education

Dominica reportedly hosted the 10th OECS Council of Ministers-Education Meeting, which brought together representatives of member states to discuss the future of education within the regional sub-grouping.

The discussions focused on curriculum reform, teacher development, digital transformation and improving access and equity across the education system.

Finally upon deep discussions, the meeting proposed to adopt the Roseau Declaration on Digital Transformation in OECS Education, recognizing the role of digital education in ensuring resilient, inclusive and future-ready education systems.

Dominica Signs Agreement Establishing Regional CBI Regulatory Authority

Last but not least, the month of September saw Dominica joining fellow OECS members in signing the agreement to establish Regional CBI Regulatory Authority and the Eastern Caribbean Citizenship by Investment Regulatory Authority (ECCIRA).

The Authority which will serve as an independent regional body to enforce uniform standards, strengthen due diligence, and safeguard the transparency and credibility of CBI programmes across the sub-region.

Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit noted that the agreement is consistent with Dominica’s long-standing commitment to uphold the highest international standards, and emphasized that the success of the CBI Programme depends on its credibility and alignment with global best practices, and welcomed the regional approach as an important safeguard.