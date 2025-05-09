Clifton Back Road Project in Dominica nears completion: Reports

The project was expanded to include a full replacement of the main water line along the road, adding XCD 90,000.00 to improve essential services.

Dominica: The Clifton Back Road Project is now 90% complete and nearing full completion, announced the Government of Dominica. The project which costs around XCD 1.05 million features four constructed retaining walls, a new culvert crossing, and 400 meters of roadway and slipper drains.

According to the information, the project scope was expanded during the construction process, and it now includes the replacement of the main water line along the entire stretch of road — an additional investment of XCD 90,000.00 to improve essential services.

While sharing the progress, the government announced that it is pleased with it and with the quality of work being delivered. It added that the project brings much-needed relief and long-term infrastructure improvements to the residents of Clifton.

Funded by the Government of Dominica and Caribbean Development Bank, the project is being implemented under Basic Needs Trust Fund 10 and the Ministry of Culture, Youth, Sports and Community Development is executing it.

Minister of Culture, Roland Royer expressed his delight over the significant progress and said, “I am delighted that the Government of Dominica gave this road priority, and I will continue to advocate for similar investments throughout the Constituency.”

Notably, several other projects valued at EC$6,572,233 are underway across Dominica under the Basic Needs Trust Fund and these projects aim to enhance the overall infrastructure of the island nation.

One of them is the Paix Bouche Water Enhancement Project which is being executed by DOWASCO at a price of EC$2,167,750 and this initiative strives to improve the overall efficiency and reliability of the system, with an increase in both storage capacity as well as the distribution network in the Lilette areas and Moore Park.

Also, Delices Playing Field is being upgraded and the Berean Christian Academy in Bath Estate in Bath Academy is also undergoing an expansion. The fourth project includes the full rehabilitation of the Grand Bay Multipurpose Facility while the fifth one is the Trafalgar Basketball Court Facility which is undergoing an upgrade.